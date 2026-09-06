Bawumia preparing new cocoa policy package for farmers – Annoh-Dompreh

The New Patriotic Party's 2028 flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is preparing to unveil a new policy package for Ghana’s cocoa sector, with a focus on addressing concerns raised by farmers and making cocoa production more sustainable, Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh has disclosed.

According to the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, the proposed measures are expected to offer a fresh approach to some of the longstanding challenges confronting cocoa farmers, including producer prices, rising input costs, disease, ageing farms and declining yields.

He said the initiative followed extensive consultations between a Minority parliamentary team and cocoa farmers across the country.

Speaking at Duayaw Nkwanta in the Ahafo Region on Friday, September 4, 2026, Mr Annoh-Dompreh said the team’s findings were presented to Dr Bawumia in June.

The former Vice President subsequently referred the report to the NPP’s Policy Committee on Agriculture, Food Security and Agribusiness for further technical assessment, expert consultations and the development of costed policy options, with an assurance that “the cocoa farmer will not be abandoned.”

Mr Annoh-Dompreh was speaking after joining Tano North MP Dr Gideon Boako to present 84 motorised spraying machines to cocoa farmer groups to support disease control and improve productivity.

His comments come amid concerns over the current producer price of GH¢2,587 per 64-kilogramme bag for the 2026 light crop season, equivalent to GH¢41,392 per tonne, with the anticipated Bawumia proposal being positioned as a potential alternative to address farmers’ concerns and strengthen the sector.

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