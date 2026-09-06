Ghana Maritime Authority readies oil-spill response vessel for deployment

The Ghana Maritime Authority’s (GMA) multi-purpose oil-spill response vessel christened “MV Esther Ocloo” has undergone a ten-day work-up programme to make the ship operationally ready for deployment.

The ten-day work-up training, organised by the Ghana Navy in collaboration with the GMA, was to determine the operational readiness of the vessel and prepare it for deployment since its acquisition in 2023.

Dr Ali Kamal-Deen, the Director-General of the GMA, speaking during a closing ceremony of the work-up training, at the Sekondi Naval Base said part of the programme was to ensure the MV Esther Ocloo was crewed with Ghana Navy personnel and some officers of the GMA for operational efficiency.

He said: “Having acquired the vessel in 2023, there hasn’t been any attempt to crew the vessel but upon assuming office, management led by myself has been working with the Ghana Navy to crew the vessel so that it can be effectively deployed.”

He stated that the ten-day work-up training, therefore, signalled that the ship was ready to be deployed to protect Ghana’s maritime environment and its offshore oil and gas installations.

“It is no longer going to be a vessel that is going to sit at the harbour but now going to be available for deployment to protect Ghana’s maritime environment and perform roles that will assist in the protection of our offshore oil and gas industry to ultimately meet the regulatory mandates and responsibility of the GMA,” Dr Kamal-Deen added.

He expressed appreciation to the leadership of the Ghana Navy for supporting the GMA to effectively deliver on their mandates.

He also assured the crew on board the MV Esther Ocloo of their welfare to ensure they properly took care of the vessel for its continuous and effective deployment.

Commodore Stephen Billins Nyam, the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) the Western Naval Command, said the ten-day work-up was significant as it provided a structured basis for determining the vessel ‘s readiness and ensuring that the personnel entrusted with its operation were adequately prepared for the responsibilities ahead.

He said: “The comprehensive nature of this training has revealed valuable insight into the capabilities of the vessel and the level of preparedness of the personnel operating her.

“From the perspective of the Command, the completion of this work-up provides an important basis towards the effective employment of the MV Esther Ocloo.”

Commodore Nyam acknowledged the collaboration between the Ghana Navy and the Ghana Maritime Authority towards enhancing Ghana’s maritime security, noting that Such engagements promoted a better appreciation of respective roles and provided a foundation for more effective coordination at sea.

The MV Esther Ocloo was named after Ghanaian entrepreneur Esther Afua Ocloo.

The 40-metre-long vessel serves as a strategic asset for oil-spill detection, recovery, surveillance and environmental protection, while supporting Ghana’s efforts to develop a safer, cleaner, and more sustainable maritime sector.

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