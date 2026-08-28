GMA partners Upper West authorities to enforce ‘No Life Jacket, No Boarding’ policy

The Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) has begun working with local authorities, traditional leaders, security agencies and boat operators in the Upper West Region to strengthen inland water safety and prevent fatal accidents along the Black Volta.

The initiative formed part of a stakeholder dialogue held in Wa under the GMA’s Life Jackets for Safety and Livelihoods Initiative, aimed at building support for a strict “No Life Jacket, No Boarding” policy and improving safety at river-crossing points.

Addressing the forum, GMA Director-General Naval Captain (Rtd) Dr Kamal-Deen Ali said protecting lives on Ghana’s inland waterways was now a key priority for the Authority.

He cited the June 2025 boat disaster at Dikpe in the Lawra Municipality, in which seven students died, as an example of the devastating consequences of poor compliance with water safety requirements.

“We have had many years of boat disasters in Ghana, including here in our own region. While water transport fatalities account for a smaller percentage compared to road crashes, every life is important,” he said.

“Since assuming office, one of the top priorities we have set for ourselves is to enhance inland water safety. We are meant to solve difficult problems, and we cannot leave them unsolved.”

GMA identifies key causes of boat accidents

The GMA’s Deputy Director of Public Relations, Issah Kantagere Issahaku, said investigations into boat accidents had identified non-compliance with safety requirements and the use of substandard life jackets among the leading causes of drowning.

He said eight people died in three boat accidents in 2025, including the seven students who died in the Lawra area.

He also cited the drowning of 12 children at Okuma in the Kete Krachi area and a 2026 boat disaster in the East Gonja District that claimed nine lives, including five members of one family.

To address the cost of safety equipment, Mr Issahaku said the GMA was making standard life jackets available at subsidised prices.

He said life jackets that normally retail for more than GH¢400 were being offered at GH¢250 each, with a further reduction to GH¢230 for bulk community purchases. Low-cost rental schemes would also be available at selected landing points.

He added that the Authority had removed 26,448 submerged tree stumps nationwide between 2019 and 2026 to improve navigation and was working to increase the number of Inland Water Safety Guards from 200 to more than 350.

Police call for stronger regulations

Lawra Municipal Police Commander ASP Abdulai Kadir said investigations into the June 9, 2025 Dikpe boat disaster found that the canoe was operated by an unlicensed person below the age of 16 and was carrying more passengers than its capacity.

He called for clearer legislation and enforceable load-line standards to enable security agencies to take action against operators who breach safety requirements.

Lawra Municipal NADMO Director Nyolee A. Ament, who represented the Lawra MP, Bede Ziedeng Anwataazumo, also stressed the need for continuous public education alongside the distribution of life jackets.

He urged boat operators to lead by example by refusing to allow passengers without life jackets to board.

Assemblies pledge support

Local government authorities at the forum pledged to support the GMA’s safety initiative.

Lawra Municipal Chief Executive Cecelia Nuratu Soyele said the Assembly would work with the local MP to co-fund the purchase of life jackets and absorb part of the cost.

She also recounted a recent riverbank inspection during which some distributed life jackets were found hanging on trees rather than being worn by commuters.

She called for stronger enforcement by the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC), particularly ahead of the peak rainy season when river levels are expected to rise.

Wa West District Chief Executive Richard Wullo said the district had more than 20 unapproved crossing points along its border with Burkina Faso.

He pledged to work with traditional authorities to identify and streamline authorised crossing routes, standardise fares and discourage commuters from using cheaper but unsafe routes.

He also said the safety policy would be presented to the District Assembly for consideration.

Nandom Municipal NADMO Director Fidelis Naaikuur pledged to intensify public education in riverine communities, organise local boat operators into structured associations and map crossing points within the municipality.

Mr Issahaku also pledged to donate 15 life jackets within a week, with five each going to crossing points in Lawra, Nandom and Wa West.

GMA preparing new regulations

Responding to concerns raised at the forum, Dr Kamal-Deen Ali said the GMA was drafting a dedicated Legislative Instrument (L.I.) to strengthen regulation of inland water transport.

He said the proposed regulations would introduce age restrictions to prevent minors from operating commercial boats, require vessel licensing and clearly classify boats according to their intended use, including fishing, passenger transport and cargo.

The GMA Director-General also urged traditional leaders, security agencies, assemblies and landing-site committees to take ownership of safety enforcement.

He said landing-site committees, comprising the chief, assembly member, boat operator representative and safety guards, should help ensure compliance with safety requirements and proper maintenance of life jackets.

The stakeholder engagement is part of the GMA’s broader effort to strengthen safety along Ghana’s inland waterways and reduce preventable deaths on the country’s rivers.

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