“Our greatest wealth is not in our soil but our people” — Upper West Minister

Charles Lwanga Puozuing

The Upper West Regional Minister, Charles Lwanga Puozuing, has declared that the greatest wealth of the Upper West Region lies not in its soil but in its people, calling for deliberate investment in human capital to secure the region’s future.

Speaking at the fourth edition of the Upper West Regional Chief Imam’s Educational Endowment Fund in Wa on August 29, 2026, under the theme, “Uniting Against Youth Violence through Education and Peace Building: Our Collective Responsibility", the Minister said education remained the surest path to development.

“It is not within our soil. It is the potential of our people. We must therefore make deliberate investments in education, skills, and character formation,” Mr Puozuing stated.

He commended the Regional Chief Imams Council for instituting the Fund to support brilliant but needy students, stressing that transparency would be critical to its sustainability.

“I wish to commend the Regional Chief Imams Council for the Fund. Accountability is essential for public confidence,” he emphasised.

According to the Minister, the Fund embodies critical national values, including discipline, respect, tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

“The values of discipline, respect, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence,” he noted, describing the initiative as a practical example of leadership supporting education.

He pledged the government’s support and said building a resilient region where every child had a chance to learn was a shared responsibility.

“We stand to support this government. Let us become a region where every child has the opportunity to learn. Every child has a reason to go to school. The responsibility is ours – government must, teachers must, and the young people must rise,” he charged.

He concluded with a direct appeal for peace, saying, “Let us urge people to stay away from violence and begin to live together for a better life.”

From apprehension to credibility: four years of the Imam Fund

Giving an account of the Fund’s progress, the Secretary of the Upper West Regional Chief Imam Education Endowment Fund, Alhaji Azeez Daud, said the initiative began four years ago amid uncertainty about whether members of the public would contribute without expecting anything in return.

“Four years ago, we started a journey with a lot of apprehension, not knowing what the future holds. People will buy from you because they know you and because of your credibility,” he said.

“Building credibility is not an event but a process. Credibility is the quality of being trusted, reliable, or believed.”

He shared data demonstrating the Fund’s growing impact and inclusive character since its establishment.

More girls than boys benefited in 2024

On gender, Alhaji Daud said the Fund had deliberately sought to support girls who often faced greater barriers to education.

In 2023, the Fund supported 17 males, representing 58.6 per cent, and 12 females, representing 41.4 per cent.

In 2024, however, the figures changed, with 20 males, representing 40.8 per cent, and 29 females, representing 59.2 per cent, benefiting from the Fund.

“This significant shift towards female beneficiaries in 2024 demonstrates a conscious effort to empower young women,” he noted.

Muslim fund that supports Christians

Despite being administered under the Office of the Regional Chief Imam, Alhaji Osman Kanihi, the Fund supports students from Christian backgrounds based on merit and need, a policy Alhaji Daud described as an expression of religious tolerance.

In 2023, the Fund supported 27 Muslims, representing 93 per cent, and two Christians, representing seven per cent.

In 2024, 45 Muslims, representing 92 per cent, and four Christians, representing eight per cent, benefited.

“While administered under the Office of the Chief Imam, the Fund is a beacon of religious tolerance. Support is extended to students of all faiths based solely on merit and need,” he said.

29 communities, from medicine to law

The Fund’s reach extends beyond Wa, with beneficiaries coming from more than 29 communities.

They include Limanyiri, Sokpayiri, Dondoli, Kabanye, Jengbeyiri, Kpongu, Mangu, Tagrayiri, Sombo, Domwini, Babile, Lambussie, Kulkpong, Nandom, Damongo, Dorimon, Yibile and Ullo.

The beneficiaries are pursuing programmes in Medicine, Doctor of Pharmacy, Nursing, Midwifery, Disease Control, Geological Engineering, Electrical/Electronic Engineering, Building and Construction Engineering, Education, Law, Management, Planning and Tourism.

Youth violence is fourth leading cause of death — UBIDS lecturer warns

The guest speaker, a lecturer at the Faculty of Social Sciences and Arts of the University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (UBIDS), Prof. Mohammed Abdul Haadi-Ganiy Bolaji, warned that youth violence had become a public health and security emergency.

His speech was read on his behalf by the Chief Executive Officer of Noni-Hub, Chakura Sumaila.

“Youth violence is the fourth leading cause of death in young people globally, with about 200,000 deaths occurring each year. About 25% of all children and adolescents experience one type or another of bullying. About 2 in 3 adolescents experience physical and emotional violence,” he said.

Wa’s own catalogue: Nima, Kambali, Jamaica, Z-Town camps

Prof. Mohammed Abdul Haadi Bolaji brought the global statistics home to Wa, highlighting what he described as a growing catalogue of youth violence within the metropolis.

“We have our own catalogue of youth violence, including skirmishes at youth camps initiated by Nima Youth Camp, Kambali Youth Camp, Jamaica Youth Camp, and Z Town Youth Camp. These youth groups have engaged in violent confrontations over personal issues at nightclubs. We have also had school-based student riots – notably the recent Wa Technical Institute incident – in which students resisted the disciplinary regime. This led to unjustified vandalism,” he said.

He said youth violence could result in depression, low academic performance, school dropouts, anti-social behaviours, addiction, sexual violence, public panic and high crime rates.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.