Atletico beat 10-man Real in feisty Madrid derby

Atletico Madrid beat Real Madrid in a feisty derby to move above their rivals into second place in La Liga.

The turning point of the game came when Dean Huijsen pulled down Giuliano Simeone just inside the box.

Huijsen was sent off after a video assistant referee (VAR) review - and Alejandro Grimaldo scored the resulting penalty.

Jonathan David slid in to score his third goal in three La Liga games from Simeone's cross to make the points safe for Atletico.

The hosts brought on Julian Alvarez, who tried to engineer a summer move to Barcelona, only to face some boos.

Antonio Rudiger headed in Bernardo Silva's free-kick to give Real late hope but they could not find an equaliser.

Real sit six points behind leaders Barcelona, who have won every game, and one behind Atleti.

Simeone finally gets one over on Mourinho

Diego Simeone beat Jose Mourinho for the first time in a Madrid derby

It was pretty much a perfect afternoon for Atletico boss Simeone, who had lost all three derby meetings with Mourinho during his first spell in Madrid.

In fact, Mourinho had won all six of his La Liga games against Atletico between 2010 and 2013.

The first half was scrappy and Simeone and two of his defenders were shown yellow cards - including Cristian Romero, who avoided a red card after a VAR review for a foul on Jude Bellingham.

But after the break Atletico were the better team - even before Huijsen's decision to pull down Simeone's son which changed the game - and were deserved winners, ending with 18 shots to Real's eight.

This was Real's second defeat in seven La Liga games since Mourinho's return - and they already look miles off Barca - who have won all seven games and scored 31 goals.

Real Madrid dropped to fourth in the table after Real Betis' 1-1 draw at Deportivo.

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