This could be year I win Ballon d’Or, says Mbappe

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe says this could be a good year for him to win the Ballon d'Or for the first time.

The 27-year-old scored 42 goals in 44 games for his club last season, but they did not win any trophies.

He won the World Cup Golden Boot with 10 goals, taking his career tally at World Cups to a record 22 - although France finished fourth.

"I think when you play for Real Madrid, the best club in the world, people associate you with this award," he said.

"There are many people who speak about the Ballon d'Or and me. Of course I've made history in the most important competition. Maybe it's a good year for this, but people can vote according to what they think."

He added: "I always think I'm the best [player in the world], but everyone has their own opinion.

"Maybe people think differently. I don't think it's a discussion we need to have.

"Of course, this year could be good for me to win the Ballon d'Or. But journalists vote."

The highest Mbappe has finished in the Ballon d'Or rankings is third in 2023, when he was a Paris Saint-Germain player.

Three players are given shorter odds by bookmakers to win the Ballon d'Or, which will be awarded on 26 October.

England captain Harry Kane is odds-on to win, after a club-record 61 goals in 51 games for German double winners Bayern Munich last season. He also scored six times at the World Cup.

Lamine Yamal, who won La Liga with Barcelona and the World Cup with Spain, is second favourite - followed by his club and international team-mate Rodri, formerly of Manchester City.

'I really don't care' - Mbappe on PSG success after his exit

Mbappe, who started his career at Monaco, is the all-time top scorer for both PSG, with 256 goals in 308 games, and France, with 66 in 106.

He has netted 90 goals in 107 matches for Real Madrid but is yet to win a major trophy in two years at the Bernabeu.

On a personal basis, he has won eight consecutive league golden boots - six in Ligue 1 and two in La Liga - plus two in World Cups and another two in the Champions League.

He won the 2018 World Cup with France, but on a club level he has yet to win the Champions League.

PSG, who had never lifted the trophy before, have won it both seasons since Mbappe departed.

"I can't change it," he said of his former club's success without him.

"The truth is that I really don't care. I know how to analyse football, I know why.

"I don't know everything about football but I know more than most."

Speaking about Real's lack of recent trophies, he added: "My experience with Real Madrid says I shouldn't think too long-term because a lot can change.

"I want to think how I can be ready, to help my team to win the game and to start the Champions League in a good way."

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