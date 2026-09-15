Kylian Mbappé scores, sets up winner as Real Madrid top Elche

Carlos Espí tapped in a stoppage-time winner -- from a Kylian Mbappé assist -- as Real Madrid won 3-2 at Elche after letting slip a two-goal lead to climb level on points with Barcelona at the top of LaLiga.

Espi, a summer signing from Levante, stepped off the bench to rescue Real for the second time this season having struck a last-minute winner on his debut at Espanyol on the opening day.

Real appeared to be in control at half-time as they led through Elche goalkeeper Matias Dituro's own goal and Mbappé's seventh goal in six league games this season.

Elche struck back through Abiel Osorio midway through the second half and substitute Fer Nino fired an 83rd-minute equaliser, only for Espi to snatch all three points for Jose Mourinho's side.

Madrid bounced back from their recent defeat at Real Betis by beating Inter Milan in last week's Champions League opener and won 4-1 at home against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

And they should have taken a second-minute lead when the unmarked Vinícius Júnior side-footed a golden chance wide at the back post in the second minute.

Dean Huijsen's header from Arda Guler's cross was well held by Elche goalkeeper Dituro, while Osorio was wayward with his effort as the home side ensured it was not all one-way traffic.

But Madrid made the breakthrough in the 25th minute, with Elche punished for Sangare's clumsy foul on Federico Valverde and Guler's subsequent free kick hitting a post before rebounding in off a stationary Dituro.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 33rd minute when Yan Diomande's cross from the right picked out Mbappé in the box and the Frenchman squeezed his shot beyond the on-rushing Dituro and into the bottom corner.

Madrid created further first-half chances, but Elche showed plenty of spirit with Osorio's shot on the turn flying narrowly wide and Tete Morente's low shot well saved by Thibaut Courtois.

Mourinho's side were content to sit back and hit Elche on the break in the second period, but Vinícius wasted another chance when he fired wide from Guler's cross.

Elche made them pay by reducing the deficit in the 71st minute, substitute Lucas Cepeda getting to the byline and crossing for Osorio to beat Courtois with a fine downward header.

Diomande's effort was blocked and Trent Alexander-Arnold was wayward with a free kick before Elche raised the roof with an 83rd-minute equaliser.

Allowed to press on by Madrid, Osorio was afforded too much time to find Fer Nino inside the penalty area and he had plenty of space to pick his spot and finish low into the bottom corner.

But in the first minute of added time, with Elche pushing for a winner, Madrid broke through Mbappé down the left and his cross was turned home by Espi to leave Elche bottom of the table and winless in their first six matches.

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