Mbappe goes joint-fifth in the list as real Madrid beat Inter Milan

Audio By Carbonatix
Kylian Mbappe moved joint-fifth in the list of all-time Champions League and European Cup goalscorers as Real Madrid overcame Inter Milan.
The France captain, 27, opened the scoring for Jose Mourinho's side with a clinical 14th-minute finish from just inside the box - his 71st goal in 99 appearances in the competition.
Only Karim Benzema (90), Robert Lewandowski (109), Lionel Messi (129) and Cristiano Ronaldo (140) have scored more.
Three-time Real Madrid Champions League winner Raul scored 71 times in 142 appearances.
It was Real's first attempt on target and their next one brought a second goal in the 23rd minute after a horrible mistake by Inter's Spanish goalkeeper Josep Martinez.
Martinez lost possession after a back pass by Benjamin Pavard, with captain Federico Valverde dispossessing the keeper before tapping over the line.
Martinez made amends at the end of the first half with a double save to keep out Mbappe and Jude Bellingham before the post came to Inter's rescue.
Italian champions Inter had started well with Thibaut Courtois, making his 100th Champions League appearance, keeping out attempts by Hakan Calhanoglu and Lautaro Martinez.
Inter also hit the top of the bar through former Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, while they sent on John Stones - a Champions League winner with Manchester City in 2023.
In a game full of chances, Bellingham missed a golden opportunity to make it 3-0 for the record 15-time European champions before Carlos Augusto swept home in the 77th-minute to set up a grandstand finish between Mourinho's current and former clubs.
Despite the win, Real's fans were unhappy with their team's performance and made their feelings known during the game.
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