Attacks on Lordina Mahama, Samira Bawumia reinforce unequal power – Victoria Hamah

Founder of the Progressive Organisation for Women’s Advancement (POWA), Dr Victoria Lakshmi Hamah, has condemned personal attacks, insults and gendered mockery directed at First Lady Lordina Mahama and former Second Lady Samira Bawumia, arguing that such attacks reinforce the unequal power structures limiting women’s collective political influence in Ghana.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, and titled “When Women Divide, Unequal Power Wins: POWA Calls for an End to Gendered Attacks on Lordina Mahama and Samira Bawumia,” Dr Hamah said political differences between the two women should not become a basis for turning women against one another. She stressed that women could belong to different political parties and hold opposing views without becoming enemies.

“Our concern is not to shield either woman from legitimate public scrutiny,” Dr Hamah said. “Women in political and public office must remain accountable for their words, actions, and policies. However, accountability is fundamentally different from humiliation, misogyny, and personal attacks.”

She said the issue reflected a broader pattern in which prominent women are subjected to personal humiliation in public and political life, diverting attention from structural challenges including inadequate political representation, economic inequality, violence against women and girls, unequal access to opportunities and unpaid care burdens.

Dr Hamah said Lordina Mahama and Samira Bawumia, having occupied highly visible positions in Ghana’s political leadership, could use their platforms to advance issues affecting women, girls and vulnerable communities.

“Lordina Mahama need not agree with Samira Bawumia, and vice versa. Solidarity does not require political uniformity,” she said.

The POWA founder urged women’s rights organisations, civil society groups and Ghanaians generally to reject the normalisation of gendered insults and personal attacks against women in public life. She also called on men who support equality to reject such attacks and encouraged political actors to demonstrate that political competition can coexist with respect for women’s dignity.

Dr Hamah further appealed to the First Lady and former Second Lady to consider leading a broader conversation on women’s political solidarity beyond party lines.

“Ghana needs more women at the table. It needs women who can disagree without destroying one another,” she said.

“Women’s power is people’s power,” Dr Hamah added. “Let us not allow partisan politics to pit women against one another when there is so much work to be done together.”

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