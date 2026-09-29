Joy Prime offers quality entertainment tailored for everyone

A good television programme gives viewers a reason to tune in. A meaningful one gives them something to carry into their day: a new idea, a conversation with family, or the courage to try something ourselves. That is the kind of experience Joy Prime churns out.

On a typical weekday, Prime Morning starts with a mix of entertainment and conversations about health, relationships and the issues people face in everyday life. Changes takes that spirit further, sharing stories about careers, education and personal growth that encourage viewers to recognise opportunities in their own lives.

Sports Zone helps fans understand the weekend’s biggest sporting moments, while Prime Sports X’tra brings opinions and anticipation to the games ahead.

For younger viewers, 4Kids Paradise offers children a voice in discussions that concern them. Big Chef Junior and Big Chef Tertiary put young culinary talent in the spotlight, bringing schools, families and communities together to cheer them on.

Joy Prime also makes room for conversations we sometimes avoid. Brotherhood explores life, career and relationships through men’s perspectives, while Let’s Talk opens up honest discussions about the joys and difficulties of life, career, marriage and everything that makes life worth living and impactful. Talk “Ur” Shhh! gives young women space to share their experiences.

Music has a place to grow on Joy Prime, too. Beatz & Barzgives rappers a major platform to showcase their talent, command an audience and take their craft to the next level. It is a chance for emerging voices to be seen and heard, while viewers discover the artists who could shape what comes next. Hot Picks brings audiences into the music experience by letting them request the songs they love.

On Friday evenings, On a More Serious Note brings wit, comedy and everything showbiz and social conversations.

Joy Prime stories travel beyond Ghana, too. Spice of Asia and Casa del Amor bring viewers drama, memorable characters and themes that families can discuss long after an episode ends. The channel also offers a different view of familiar public figures by exploring the people behind their professional roles.

As Joy Prime develops programmes such as Community Watch, the ambition is to give communities a platform to raise concerns and bring citizens and decision-makers into the same conversation. That reflects a wider purpose running through the channel: to listen to viewers as well as entertain them.

From a child speaking up on television to a young chef discovering what they can do, the impact of a show often begins with a single moment. Joy Prime is creating more of those moments, with programmes that reflect the people watching and give them reasons to keep talking.

Joining the fray soon will be Make Me Stay, a programme designed for a lighter, fast-paced look at first impressions and connection.

Joy Prime. Your Ultimate Experience.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.