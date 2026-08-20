Know what you bring, know your partner first

Guests on Let’s Talk have urged singles and couples to understand their partners before committing to marriage.

The Tuesday, 18 August edition of Let’s Talk on Joy Prime tackled one of its most personal topics yet, “What Do You Bring On The Table”, bringing together two women at very different stages of the relationship journey to share their honest, sometimes surprising, perspectives.

Host Asieduwaa Akumia sat down with Noelie E.A. Yehouessi and Mrs Racheal Pobee to unpack a question every relationship eventually asks: what do you actually bring to the table?

Noelie E.A. Yehouessi, still single, opened up about how she approaches new relationships with her eyes wide open. “I am the table,” she said, explaining that before she lets any man in, she makes it her business to know exactly where his money comes from. “That’s how I know what I’m fixing myself into,” she added, insisting that clarity upfront saves heartbreak later.

Despite not being married herself, Noelie shared a soft spot for what marriage could look like, drawing from her own father’s example at home. She revealed that her father helps with carrying food items and even goes to the market with her mother, but draws a hard line at the kitchen. “He can’t do anything in there, not even washing dishes,” she laughed, painting a relatable picture of a man who supports in some ways but firmly stays out of others.

On the other side of the table sat Mrs Racheal Pobee, CEO of El Vino Boutique & Liquor, a married mother of two, who described her marriage as a careful balance of give and take. Self-admittedly the “outing type”, she shared that her husband isn’t naturally one for going out but makes the effort anyway, just to keep her happy and the relationship thriving.

Racheal didn’t shy away from talking about how she handles conflict either. “I don’t talk to him when the heart is still hot,” she said, revealing that she waits until emotions have calmed before addressing issues and guiding her husband on how to handle things differently next time. It’s a method, she says, that has kept peace in her home.

What struck many watching was her admission that, despite running her own business as a CEO, her husband is the one who does everything at home. “Marriage is beautiful,” she said simply, crediting mutual respect and her deliberate pampering of her husband as pillars that hold their union together.

The conversation took an emotional turn when Offiebea, a caller from Kumasi, joined via Zoom to share her own story. She candidly admitted that marriage is no longer her priority, having already been “in and out” of one. Reflecting on where things went wrong, she confessed that assuming “the man will change” or leaning on “I know him” were the very thoughts that failed her once she was actually inside the marriage.

By the end of the episode, both panellists agreed on one central truth: know your partner well before you say “I do”. Whether single and guarding your heart like Noelie, or married and working daily to keep the spark alive like Racheal, the message was clear: what you bring to the table matters, but who you’re sitting across from matters just as much.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.