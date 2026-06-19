Events | National

This Saturday on ‘Prime Insight’: Multiple resignations and Ofori-Atta saga to dominate discussions

Source: David Apinga  
  19 June 2026 11:52pm
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As national discourse intensifies over the integrity of Ghana's governance institutions, the upcoming episode of Prime Insight—scheduled for Saturday, 20 June 2026—promises a rigorous examination of two of the most pressing issues currently facing the country.

Host Blessed Sogah will lead a high-powered panel to unpack the unfolding crisis regarding the multiple resignations and subsequent vacancies at the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Council of State. The panel is set to scrutinise the potential impact of these leadership vacuums on the nation's democratic stability.

The discussion will also pivot to the controversial legal saga involving former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta. The programme will dissect the recent claims surrounding his reported permanent US residency and the potential implications this may have on his ongoing criminal trial in Ghana.

Joining the conversation to provide diverse perspectives are:

  • Frank Davies: Member of Ken Ofori-Atta’s Legal Team
  • Awal Mohammed: Communications Team Member, New Patriotic Party (NPP)
  • Solomon Owusu: Director of Communications, United Party
  • Ivan Kyei Innocent: Youth Activist

Viewers can tune in to Joy Prime from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM this Saturday to follow this critical analysis of the events shaping the Ghanaian political landscape.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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