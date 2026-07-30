EU commits additional €4 million to support Ghana’s anti-human trafficking efforts

Audio By Carbonatix
The European Union has committed an additional €4 million to support Ghana's efforts to combat human trafficking, reinforcing interventions aimed at preventing the crime, protecting victims and strengthening prosecutions.
The funding builds on an earlier €18 million regional programme launched in 2019 in partnership with Expertise France.
Head of the Governance and Security Section at the European Union Delegation to Ghana, Gisela Spreitzhofer, said the latest support will focus on the "four Ps" of combating human trafficking - prevention, protection, prosecution and partnership.
According to her, the programme will expand shelter facilities for survivors, improve data collection and evidence generation, support the review of Ghana's National Action Plan on Human Trafficking and strengthen the capacity of institutions responsible for investigating trafficking offences and responding to victims.
She said the European Union remains committed to supporting Ghana's efforts through stronger institutions, improved coordination and evidence-based interventions.
“The European Union has been a reliable and respectful partner, supporting Ghana's integrated approach and national leadership. Our cooperation is designed to reinforce the national efforts and government's ownership. This next phase will continue to support the four piece approach.
The prevention, protection, prosecution, partnership approach. Including the expansion of shelter capacity, studies and evidence generation, improvements in data collection systems, support to the revision of the national action plan, and further capacity building and equipment support,” she said.
The announcement comes as Ghana intensifies efforts to tackle human trafficking through closer collaboration between government agencies, development partners and civil society organisations.
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