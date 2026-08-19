Prince Harry and Meghan moving back to UK

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to move back to the UK, the BBC understands.

As first reported by the Daily Telegraph and the Sun, Prince Harry and Meghan intend to relocate from the US later this month to a private, non-royal residence outside of London.

The couple's children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, are enrolled to start at a British school in September.

King Charles was told of the move on Sunday. There are no current plans for either of Prince Harry or Meghan to resume their roles as working Royals.

The Sussexes and their children visited King Charles at Highgrove in July, but it is understood the move was not discussed.

Prince William and Princess Catherine have also been informed of their plans.

The couple's move from California comes after they left the UK and royal duties in early 2020.

Family relations had been strained since the move, with July's visit to the King and Queen Camilla being a key development in their relationship.

The Palace described the meeting at the King's private home in Gloucestershire as a "private family occasion".

It was the first time the King had seen his grandchildren in person in more than four years.

Prince Harry and Meghan had not been in the UK together since 2022, when they attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

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