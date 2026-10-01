Daily Insight for CEOs: The CEO’s Q4 leadership priorities

Insight.

The final quarter of the year demands sharper leadership focus. CEOs must identify the few priorities that will have the greatest impact on organisational performance and ensure that executive attention, resources, and accountability are aligned around them.

Q4 is not the time to allow competing priorities to dilute execution. It is a time to clarify what must be achieved, what can wait, and where leadership intervention is required.

Key Strategies:

Identify the three to five priorities that matter most for Q4. Connect each priority to a measurable business outcome. Align financial, human, and operational resources with those priorities. Remove bottlenecks that could delay execution. Establish a regular executive review of Q4 performance.

CEO Leadership Actions.

Confirm the organisation’s most critical Q4 priorities.

Clearly communicate what success must look like by December 31.

Hold executives accountable for measurable outcomes, not just activities.

Actionable Tip.

Ask your executive team, "If we could accomplish only three things before year-end, what would create the greatest value for the organisation?”

Why This Matters?

Leadership focus determines organisational focus. When the CEO creates clarity around the few priorities that matter most, the organization can direct its energy toward execution rather than spreading resources across too many competing demands.

About the Author.

Ernest De-Graft Egyir, CEO advisor, Thought Leader and Founding CEO of Chief Executives Network Ghana, convenes the Ghana CEO Summit and served on Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.