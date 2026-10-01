Global Organised Crime Index says cybercrime is undermining Ghana’s digital sector

Audio By Carbonatix
A rise in cyber-dependent crimes is undermining Ghana’s growing digital sector and slowing technology adoption, according to the Global Organised Crime Index.
In its assessment of cyber-dependent crimes in Ghana, the report says both businesses and individuals have been affected, with the threat becoming more pronounced around the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In recent years, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ghana has experienced a rise in cyber-dependent crimes, affecting both businesses and individuals,” the report states.
“This has had a detrimental effect on the growing digital sector and hindered the adoption of technology in the country.”
The assessment highlights how criminals exploit vulnerabilities to target victims, using tactics that prey on their fears and insecurities.
“Criminals can exploit victims' fears, insecurities and vulnerabilities using various tactics,” it says.
Organised crime groups are also deploying malicious software to obtain sensitive information and steal money from individuals and companies.
“Sophisticated organized crime groups use malware to access the personal data of unsuspecting people and businesses in order to steal money,” the report notes.
Beyond data theft, the assessment identifies botnet and crypto-miner attacks as particular concerns for Ghanaian businesses.
“Ghanaian businesses have experienced an above-average rate of botnet and crypto-miner attacks, further hampering economic growth and raising concerns for Ghanaian businesses operating globally.”
Botnets involve networks of compromised devices that criminals can control, while crypto-miner attacks exploit victims’ computing resources to mine cryptocurrency without their permission.
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