Uganda detains 231 foreigners in crackdown on illegal migration and cybercrime 

Ugandan authorities launched a massive enforcement operation this week to address illegal migration and organised crime. The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed the detention of 231 foreign nationals across two major raids. These actions targeted individuals living in the country without valid documentation. Officials suggest the operations have uncovered a sophisticated network of human trafficking and cybercrime. The sweep represents a significant escalation in Uganda’s efforts to regulate its borders and maintain internal security.

Coordinated Raids in Adjumani and Kampala

The enforcement actions began Sunday in the Adjumani District of northern Uganda. National Citizenship and Immigration Control (NCIC) teams apprehended 62 Nigerian nationals based on "credible intelligence." These individuals were reportedly operating without valid work permits. Simon Peter Mundeyi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, stated the group was found running a church illegally. Following this raid, officers conducted a second intelligence-led operation on the night of April 27-28 in the capital city.

Discovery of a Restricted Compound in Bukoto

The second phase of the operation focused on an apartment complex in the Bukoto-Ntinda area of Kampala. Security forces detained 169 foreign nationals at this location, including 36 women. The Ministry of Internal Affairs described the site as a “highly restricted, self-contained apartment complex equipped with its own restaurant and internal facilities designed to restrict movement.” Authorities believe the layout was intended to “ensure total focus on illicit operations.” None of the suspects at this location possessed identification documents or travel passports.

Evidence of Cybercrime and Illicit Activity

During the Kampala raid, officers recovered a “significant cache” of computers and information technology equipment. Authorities allege these tools were used to facilitate illegal gaming, betting, and organised scamming. The suspects represent a diverse range of nationalities, including citizens from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Ghana, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, and Malaysia. The presence of specialised equipment suggests the compound served as a hub for cross-border digital fraud.

Categorisation of Detained Individuals

The government is currently working to distinguish between different groups of detainees. Mundeyi told The Associated Press that those held fall into three categories: suspected victims of trafficking, alleged perpetrators, and individuals who overstayed their visas. Mundeyi stated all 231 individuals are “currently undergoing rigorous screening and processing.” Preliminary findings show varied circumstances. “Some individuals have claimed they were trafficked into Uganda with promises of employment. Others were engaged in cyber-scamming activities. A few were found in possession of materials suggesting involvement in other criminal activities,” Mundeyi said.

Legal Consequences and Repatriation Efforts

Those found in violation of national laws will face strict legal repercussions. “Those found in violation of Ugandan immigration laws will face prosecution in accordance with the country’s laws,” Mundeyi said. He added that “cases involving suspected trafficking or criminal activity will be referred to the appropriate law enforcement agencies for further investigation.” Victims of trafficking and simple visa overstayers will be assisted in leaving the country once they secure their own travel tickets. Suspected ringleaders of trafficking networks will face formal charges and potential deportation.

Implications for Regional Mobility and the Diaspora

The inclusion of Ghanaian and Nigerian nationals in these operations raises significant questions regarding the future of intra-African mobility. While Uganda maintains a visa-free or visa-on-arrival policy for many African citizens to promote continental integration, authorities are signalling that this openness is not a license for unregulated residency. For the Ghanaian public and the broader West African diaspora, this crackdown serves as a reminder of the increasing scrutiny on migrant communities. The government’s focus on organised scamming and "illegal gaming" within these communities may prompt tighter enforcement of work permits and residency requirements for all African expatriates seeking opportunities within the East African Community (EAC).

Regional Security and Migration Policy

Uganda has long maintained a reputation for welcoming foreigners, hosting hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing conflict in neighbouring countries. For short visits, entry visas are not required for people from many countries in Africa and elsewhere. This recent crackdown signals a shift toward more rigorous enforcement. The Ministry and NCIC stated they remain committed to ensuring all foreign nationals are “fully documented and compliant with national regulations.” Mundeyi urged the public to report suspicious activities to the nearest immigration office or police station. These operations highlight the delicate balance the Ugandan government must strike between maintaining its tradition of regional hospitality and addressing the modern threats of transnational organised crime.

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