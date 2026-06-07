Ghana National Fire Service orders demolition of dilapidated Osu building after safety concerns

A dilapidated building on Abebrese Street, at Osu in the Korle Klottey Constituency, is set to be demolished after the Ghana National Fire Service declared it unsafe for habitation.

Authorities say several warnings had earlier been issued to occupants to evacuate the premises over fears of a possible collapse.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service visited the scene after concerns were raised about the condition of the building.

According to the Chief Fire Officer, Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong, the structure had already been marked for demolition after authorities assessed it as dangerous and unsafe for continued occupation.

She explained that notices including “Danger” and “Evacuate” had earlier been served on occupants, urging them to leave the premises.

Officials say although some occupants initially delayed in moving out, tenants have now removed their belongings from the building ahead of the planned demolition exercise expected to take place at night.

One of the owners of the building, Philomena Ludroth, confirmed that the family had received several warnings over the past month concerning the state of the structure.

She explained that tenants had already vacated the premises, leaving only the owners behind as they searched for a buyer or investor before relocating completely.

Madam Ludroth further disclosed that the incident has left them stranded, adding that they are currently considering staying with relatives temporarily.

Authorities are meanwhile urging the public to take evacuation notices seriously whenever buildings are declared unsafe in order to prevent possible disasters.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.