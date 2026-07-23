Firefighters contain separate fires at Weija and Kasoa

Firefighters from the Weija Fire Station have contained two separate fires at Weija and Kasoa within hours of each other, preventing further damage and rescuing one person.

According to a statement filed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Greater Accra Region, on Thursday, July 23, the first incident occurred at Weija Sampa Valley in the early hours of Thursday, while the second involved a commercial fire at China Market in Kasoa on Wednesday night.

The first fire broke out at a residence in Weija Sampa Valley. Firefighters were alerted through the Fire Management Centre (FMC) at 05:14 and arrived at the scene at 05:38, where they found the blaze actively burning.

The crew immediately began firefighting operations and succeeded in preventing the fire from spreading to adjoining rooms and nearby buildings.

The fire destroyed one bedroom and its contents. However, no injuries or fatalities were recorded.

Later, the same fire station responded to a commercial fire at China Market, Kasoa. The crew received the distress call at 20:53 on Wednesday and arrived at 21:16 to find metal containers engulfed in flames.

Additional firefighting appliances were requested from the Anyaa and Swedru fire stations to reinforce efforts at the scene.

The GNFS said the combined efforts of the responding crews brought the fire under control and prevented it from spreading to the main China Market building.

While the contents of one metal container were completely destroyed, a second container sustained partial damage.

During the operation, one adult male was rescued from the scene and transported to hospital by civilians before firefighting operations were completed.

"The causes of both fires remain under investigation," the statement said.

The GNFS also acknowledged the efforts of the responding personnel, stating, "GNFS commends the swift coordination of all responding crews and urges the public and business community to prioritise fire safety measures and report outbreaks promptly."

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