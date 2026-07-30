GNFS launches digital fire safety compliance system for contractors

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has announced the commencement of the pilot phase of its Automated Fire Compliance and Safety System (AFCAS), a new digital platform designed to modernise fire safety regulation, strengthen compliance and improve service delivery across the country.

The initiative forms part of the Service's broader digital transformation agenda and is expected to streamline the registration, monitoring and regulation of fire safety service providers while enhancing collaboration between the GNFS and licensed contractors.

In a press release issued on Thursday, July 30, the Service stated that the platform has been developed in accordance with the Fire Precautions (Premises) Regulations, 2003 (L.I. 1724), as amended by L.I. 2249 of 2016, and will initially be rolled out through a pilot phase before full implementation.

The GNFS said all existing and prospective Fire Precaution and Safety Contractors, as well as businesses, organisations and individuals involved in the provision of fire safety services, are expected to register through the new digital platform.

As part of the new arrangement, the Fire Service has made registration on the AFCAS platform compulsory for all fire protection contractors operating in Ghana.

According to the Service, registration will serve as a prerequisite for continued participation in all fire safety-related activities, underscoring its determination to improve regulatory oversight within the sector.

"The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) is pleased to inform all Fire Precaution and Safety Contractors, businesses and individuals, and the general public that, as part of its digital transformation agenda, the Automated Fire Compliance and Safety System (AFCAS) platform, in line with the Fire Precautions (Premises) Regulations, 2003 (L.I. 1724) as amended by 2016 (L.I. 2249), will commence pilot operation and invites all prospective Fire Protection Contractors to apply through the digital platform."

The Service explained that the mandatory registration exercise is intended to establish a comprehensive digital database of licensed service providers while ensuring that all contractors comply with existing legal and operational standards.

The GNFS indicated that the AFCAS platform has been specifically developed to improve the administration of fire safety across the country by digitising key regulatory processes.

Beyond registration, the platform is expected to strengthen enforcement and monitoring activities, improve communication between regulators and contractors, and promote greater efficiency in service delivery.

"The AFCAS platform has been developed to help achieve the objectives of the GNFS and to enhance enforcement, monitoring, and the general administration of fire safety in Ghana. The platform is expected to improve service delivery, strengthen regulatory compliance, and facilitate efficient collaboration between the GNFS and all licensed service providers."

The GNFS announced that registration will officially commence on Monday, August 3, with applications opening from 9:00 a.m. through the AFCAS online portal.

Service providers will be required to complete the registration process electronically before they can continue operating within Ghana's fire safety sector.

"Accordingly, the GNFS hereby directs all existing and prospective fire protection contractors (fire safety service providers) to apply and register on the AFCAS platform. Registration is mandatory and is a prerequisite for continued participation in all fire safety activities in Ghana."

To facilitate a smooth registration process, the Service has uploaded an information brochure onto the platform outlining the objectives of the initiative, registration requirements, expected benefits and operational procedures.

Officials are encouraging applicants to carefully study the guidance document before submitting their applications.

"An Information Brochure has been uploaded onto the AFCAS digital platform to provide further clarifications on the registration process, objectives, benefits, and operational procedures of the platform. All service providers are encouraged to carefully read the brochure before commencing registration."

The Fire Service has appealed to all stakeholders to support the implementation of the initiative, describing it as a significant milestone in strengthening fire safety compliance nationwide.

According to the Service, the success of the pilot phase will depend on the cooperation of contractors, businesses and other stakeholders within the fire safety industry.

"The GNFS counts on the full cooperation of all stakeholders as it pilots this key national initiative to improve fire safety compliance nationwide."

The Service has advised stakeholders seeking additional information or clarification on the registration exercise to contact its designated support lines as preparations continue for the nationwide rollout of the digital platform.

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