NYA CEO Osman Ayariga announces nationwide Youth Clean-Up Exercise Festival on August 1

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful   
  30 July 2026 4:01pm
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The National Youth Authority (NYA) has announced that it will hold the National Youth Clean-Up Exercise Festival simultaneously in all district capitals across Ghana on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

The nationwide exercise is scheduled to begin at 7:00 a.m. and forms part of the Authority’s efforts to promote environmental cleanliness, civic responsibility and active youth participation in national development.

Chief Executive Officer of the NYA, Osman Abdulai Ayariga, has urged all Ghanaians, particularly young people, to take part in the exercise and contribute to creating cleaner and healthier communities across the country.

The NYA said the clean-up exercise reflects its commitment to mobilising the youth for positive national action and called on individuals, community groups and other stakeholders to support the initiative by participating in the exercise.

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