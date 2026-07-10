Osman Ayariga leads NYA staff in government-declared national clean-up exercise

Audio By Carbonatix
Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga, on Friday led staff of the Authority in a clean-up exercise within the community where the Authority's headquarters is located as part of the two-day national clean-up campaign declared following the recent devastating floods that affected parts of the country.
The exercise formed part of efforts to improve environmental sanitation and support the national recovery initiative after floods caused widespread destruction in several communities.
Staff of the Authority were joined by popular Nigerian comedian Parrot Mouth, who participated in the exercise and encouraged residents to embrace good sanitation practices.
The clean-up focused on clearing drains, removing refuse and restoring cleanliness in the neighbourhood surrounding the Authority's offices.
The initiative also sought to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining clean surroundings to help reduce the risk of flooding, particularly during the rainy season.
The NYA said the exercise reflects its commitment to promoting civic responsibility and community development while supporting government efforts to build cleaner, safer and more resilient communities in the aftermath of the recent floods.
Latest Stories
-
Concerned Bantama Youth petition police over alleged threats ahead of NPP constituency elections
17 minutes
-
Don’t drag Bawumia into NPP internal decisions – Haruna Mohammed
20 minutes
-
Nkoko Nkitinkiti’s first phase success sets stage for commercial poultry revolution – Eric Opoku
26 minutes
-
GHS confirms no Cholera outbreak after floods, urges continued preventive measures
27 minutes
-
NPP to sanction members found guilty of election-related violence
31 minutes
-
Paul Twum-Barimah congratulates newly elected Dormaa East NPP constituency executives
44 minutes
-
Massive fire guts alcohol warehouse at Tema Community 26
49 minutes
-
Suame NPP elects constituency executives peacefully; MP John Darko congratulates winners
1 hour
-
US Senator Lindsey Graham dies after ‘brief and sudden illness’, his office says
2 hours
-
Bantama Brigade for Peace calls for heightened security ahead of NPP constituency elections
2 hours
-
2026 FIFA World Cup: Top four-ranked teams make semi-finals for the first time
2 hours
-
Teacher reappears in court for allegedly assaulting student
2 hours
-
Bantama NPP dispute deepens as supporter invokes curses over injunction
2 hours
-
Poor roads, lack of accommodation driving health workers away from rural postings — GHS
3 hours
-
High court restrains Assin South NPP from holding constituency elections
4 hours