Osman Ayariga leads NYA staff in government-declared national clean-up exercise

Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Osman Ayariga, on Friday led staff of the Authority in a clean-up exercise within the community where the Authority's headquarters is located as part of the two-day national clean-up campaign declared following the recent devastating floods that affected parts of the country.

The exercise formed part of efforts to improve environmental sanitation and support the national recovery initiative after floods caused widespread destruction in several communities.

Staff of the Authority were joined by popular Nigerian comedian Parrot Mouth, who participated in the exercise and encouraged residents to embrace good sanitation practices.

The clean-up focused on clearing drains, removing refuse and restoring cleanliness in the neighbourhood surrounding the Authority's offices.

The initiative also sought to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining clean surroundings to help reduce the risk of flooding, particularly during the rainy season.

The NYA said the exercise reflects its commitment to promoting civic responsibility and community development while supporting government efforts to build cleaner, safer and more resilient communities in the aftermath of the recent floods.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.