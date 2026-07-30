Gov’t supports moving presidential elections to November under constitutional reforms

Attorney General and Minister for Justice Dominic Ayine

The government has accepted a proposal to move Ghana's presidential election to the first week of November, with Attorney General and Minister for Justice Dominic Ayine announcing that the change will form part of planned constitutional amendments arising from the Constitution Review Committee's recommendations.

Presenting the government's response to the Constitution Review Committee's report at the Jubilee House on Thursday, July 30, Mr Ayine said the proposal was intended to provide greater certainty to the country's electoral calendar while allowing sufficient time for the transition to a new administration before the constitutional inauguration date of 7 January.

"We have also accepted that the presidential election be held on a day in the first week of November, as the Electoral Commission may specify by constitutional instrument.

"A fixed period gives certainty to the electoral calendar. It allows the commission, the parties, and observers to plan, and it ensures an adequate interval between the election and the inauguration of the incoming president on January 7th."

The announcement marks one of several electoral reforms accepted by the government following the committee's review of the 1992 Constitution.

Mr Ayine also outlined proposed constitutional changes aimed at speeding up the resolution of presidential election disputes. Under the proposals, any petition challenging the outcome of a presidential election must be filed within 14 days after the declaration of results and determined by the Supreme Court within 30 days.

"On presidential election petitions, the government has accepted that a petition must be filed within 14 days of the declaration of results and determined by the Supreme Court within 30 days.

"In other words, the Constitution will be amended to specifically provide for these timelines when it comes to the electoral petitions to be filed. And there is going to be a constitutional obligation on the part of the Electoral Commission to disclose all relevant data to the court and to all the parties."

The Attorney General said the proposed timelines were intended to ensure that disputes over presidential election results are resolved promptly, reducing uncertainty during political transitions.

"We take this position because the timely resolution of election disputes inures well to the stability of our democratic transitions and to the general political stability of our country and society."

The Constitution Review Committee submitted its report to President John Mahama at the Jubilee House as part of the ongoing constitutional review process. The government's acceptance of the recommendations does not automatically amend the Constitution. The proposed changes will have to undergo the constitutional amendment process before they can take effect.

READ ALSO: Attorney General to challenge Sedina Tamakloe acquittal at Supreme Court; files for stay of execution



DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.