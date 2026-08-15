Government disburses GH¢23.1 billion to clear road contractors’ arrears – Roads Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The Government has as at the end of July, disbursed GH¢23.1 billion to clear road contractors’ arrears and fund projects under the Big Push infrastructure programme, Mr Kwami Governs Agbodza, the Minister of Roads and Highways, has disclosed.
The Minister made the revelation during President John Dramani Mahama’s inspection of the Navrongo-Chuchuliga-Tumu Road project, as part of his two-day Resetting Ghana Tour of the Upper East Region.
“Since you gave the directive, as of last month, your government has paid a total of GH¢23.1 billion, including payments to Big Push contractors and the settlement of arrears,” Mr Agbodza said.
“In fact, the bulk of that amount is arrears. So, you will be on record as the President who paid the largest portion of arrears under any government in our history.”
The Minister reiterated that President Mahama was not only continuing projects he inherited; adding that he was also undertaking new ones.
Mr Agbodza said in the Upper East Region, there were many issues that they needed to address, and that they had started addressing them.
He said in every constituency and every district, issues roads were being addressed.
“In the coming months, you will see many of the roads that people have been concerned about receiving attention, with contractors returning to the site to commence work.”
He expressed confidence that the Contractor, MyTurn would finish Navrongo-Chuchuliga-Tumu ahead of schedule.
The Navrongo-Chuchuliga-Tumu links Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional Capital to Wa, the Upper West Regional Capital.
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