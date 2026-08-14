Keta-Axim water transport route moves a step closer as government commissions feasibility study

Plans to introduce a coastal water transport service between Keta in the Volta Region and Axim in the Western Region have advanced, with government engaging consultants to determine whether the proposed route can be successfully developed.

The Ministry of Transport has contracted Vision Consult, working with KPMG, to undertake a six-month feasibility assessment of the project.

The consultants will examine the technical and other requirements involved in establishing a reliable water transport connection along the coastline.

The assessment is expected to provide the government with evidence of the commercial and operational viability of the proposed service and to identify the conditions that must be met before the project can be implemented.

The final report will include recommendations to guide the government’s decision.

The Ministry said the initiative is part of efforts to broaden Ghana’s transportation network and provide alternatives to road travel.

If the project receives the green light, communities and passengers travelling between the Volta and Western regions could have an additional transport option through a coastal route linking Keta and Axim.

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