Absa, Impact Food Hub empower agribusiness entrepreneurs for growth

Absa Bank Ghana, in partnership with Impact Food Hub, has concluded the Agribusiness Launchpad and Accelerator Programme 2.0.

The three-day capacity-building initiative is designed to equip agribusiness entrepreneurs with practical skills, technical knowledge and insights to strengthen, scale and grow sustainable businesses.

Hosted at Absa Place, Absa Bank’s head office, the programme brought together agripreneurs, food processors and other stakeholders across the agribusiness value chain for intensive training, expert-led sessions, networking and discussions on opportunities for business growth and access to finance.

Speaking at the programme, Managing Director of Absa Bank Ghana, Edward Nartey Botchway, highlighted the need to bridge the gap between Ghana’s agricultural potential and its ability to produce globally competitive products.

“We do not lack the ideas; we do not lack the produce; what we lack is the ability to convert what we have into what the world wants. Funding works best when it is combined with the right practices. Businesses need the systems, structures and knowledge to grow and compete,” he said.

Founder of Impact Food Hub and Convenor of the programme, Dr Mavis Owureku-Asare, said the programme was designed to help agripreneurs address the technical and business challenges that often limit their growth.

“This programme was designed to equip participants with practical knowledge, technical skills and access to networks that will help them transform their ideas into sustainable businesses and position them for long-term growth,” she said.

Participants were taken through product development and innovation, food processing technologies, food safety and quality standards, Good Manufacturing Practices, Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points, food packaging, regulatory compliance and certification, and financial management and funding options.

Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, John Dumelo, encouraged participants to focus on value addition and develop the capacity to turn agricultural produce into products with greater market value.

“Many farmers are producing, but they do not always know how to market what they produce or how to add value to it. Adding value is therefore very important, and I encourage each and every one of you to keep adding value,” he said.

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Member of Parliament for Klottey-Korle, spoke about the need for financial institutions to develop financing solutions that recognise the unique risks of agribusiness and provide entrepreneurs with the support and safeguards required to build resilient businesses.

Absa Bank Ghana also led a session on accessing finance, equipping participants with insights into financing opportunities and what it takes to build businesses that are better positioned to access funding.

The initiative builds on Absa’s continued commitment to supporting Ghana’s SME and agribusiness sectors.

Over the past five years, the bank has supported more than 5,000 businesses and individuals and disbursed over GH¢700 million to Ghana’s agribusiness sector, in addition to business development and capacity-building support.

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