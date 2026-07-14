Integrity, adaptability key to career success, Absa Chief Risk Officer urges UESD students

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Risk Officer at Absa Bank Ghana has urged students of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development (UESD) to treat their degrees as a foundation for lifelong learning, adaptability and purposeful impact.
Speaking at the university’s Leadership Inspiration and Mentorship Series in Somanya, Eastern Region, Kofi Agyarko-Kwarteng said advances in artificial intelligence, climate change, technology and changing labour market demands are reshaping industries and requiring graduates to build stronger problem-solving, communication and leadership skills.
“Your degree is not your destination. At best, it is your starting point,” Mr Agyarko-Kwarteng said.
“A certificate may open a door, but your mindset, character, adaptability, discipline and ability to solve problems will determine how far you go.”
He encouraged the students to commit to lifelong learning, noting that graduation should mark the beginning of a more deliberate investment in knowledge, skills and personal development.
“The most successful people are those who remain students throughout their lives,” he said, urging the students to strengthen their communication abilities, embrace technology, manage their financial resources wisely and remain willing to “learn, unlearn and relearn”.
Mr Agyarko-Kwarteng also placed strong emphasis on character, describing integrity as one of the most valuable assets any young professional can build.
He said technical competence may help individuals secure opportunities, but trust, discipline and ethical conduct are what sustain careers and relationships over time.
The lecture ended with an interactive session during which students asked questions on career development, leadership, entrepreneurship, financial management and the changing world of work.
The Dean of Student Affairs, Professor Daniella Sedegah, who chaired the programme, said the Leadership Inspiration and Mentorship Series forms part of UESD’s commitment to preparing students for leadership, personal development and career excellence.
She encouraged the students to apply the insights shared and take full advantage of the mentorship opportunities available through the series.
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