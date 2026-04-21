NSA, Absa partner to roll out overdraft lifeline for National Service Personnel

The National Service Authority (NSA) has announced a strategic partnership with Absa Bank Ghana and the National Service Personnel Association (NSPA) to introduce an overdraft facility for all active National Service Personnel (NSPs).

The initiative is designed to address persistent delays in the monthly allowance disbursement cycle and provide immediate financial relief to personnel across the country.

Director-General of the NSA, Ruth Dela Seddoh, said the move responds directly to concerns raised by service personnel.

“We hear the frustration of our service personnel, and we are taking concrete action. Delays in the release of funds have, at times, placed hardship on young graduates serving their nation.

"This NSA partnership with Absa Bank—facilitated by the National Service Personnel Association, who played a pivotal role in brokering the collaboration and represented the collective concerns of personnel across all regions, will ensure that no NSP will be left stranded due to timing mismatches between their service and their allowance,” she said.

Under the agreement, Absa Bank will provide qualifying NSPs with an overdraft facility of up to 85% of their monthly NSA allowance. The advance is expected to help personnel meet essential needs without disruption.

Key features of the facility include zero interest during the delay period, no collateral requirements, and automatic repayment upon the NSA's release of the delayed allowance.

The facility will be accessible to all active NSPs who hold an Absa Ignition Account. The account is tailored for young people and offers zero maintenance fees, a free international debit card for online transactions, and travel insurance cover of up to GH¢100,000.

Personnel can open the account through the NSA student online submission portal to enable seamless onboarding.

Managing Director of Absa Bank Ghana, Edward Nartey Botchway, said the partnership is aimed at easing financial pressure on young graduates.

“At Absa, we understand how allowance delays can put real pressure on young graduates, especially when they are trying to cover basics such as rent and transport.

"This collaboration with the National Service Authority and the National Service Personnel Association aims to bridge that gap and ensure that a delay in disbursement does not become a crisis for our National Service Personnel,” he said.

The NSA reaffirmed its commitment to improving service delivery and ensuring timely payment of allowances, while acknowledging the contributions of service personnel to national development.

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