Africa | International

Opposition parties call Ethiopia’s 7th election peaceful, free and participatory

Source: POA  
  1 June 2026 1:01pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Opposition candidates and party leaders have described Ethiopia’s 7th Parliamentary and Regional Council Elections as peaceful, free, and democratic as voting continues across the country.

Ethiopians have been casting their ballots since dawn Monday, swarming and queueing in long lines at thousands of polling stations across the country, marking a pivotal moment for the Horn of African country’s democratic dispensation.

A candidate for the Freedom and Equality Party, Jamal Abdullahi, voted at the Madda Walabu polling station in Robe town in Oromia Regional State.

He said the election is being conducted in a free and democratic manner, adding that party members and supporters are voting without pressure or interference.

photo

In Gondar, Chairman of the Qemant Democratic Party (QDP), Awgichew Malede, cast his vote and said the election is participatory and peaceful, with strong voter turnout since early morning at multiple polling stations.

He noted the participation of youth, women, persons with disabilities, and elderly voters, describing the process as more inclusive than previous elections.

He also said the party has deployed observers across polling stations and highlighted the enthusiasm of voters freely expressing their choices.

photo

Meanwhile, other political figures also participated in the vote, including independent candidate Dr. Dima Noggo in Gore town, EZEMA representative Dr. Tilahun Gebrehiwot in Addis Ababa’s Lideta Sub-City, and National Movement of Amhara (NAMA) executive member Yesuf Ebrahim.

Voting continues nationwide as political participation remains active across parties and candidates.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group