Ethiopian marathon runner Melese dies aged 36

Yebrgual Melese won the Shanghai Marathon in 2018

Ethiopian long-distance runner Yebrgual Melese has died at the age of 36 after falling ill during a routine training session on Tuesday, the country's athletics federation has announced.

Melese, the winner of marathons in Houston, Prague and Shanghai, had been preparing for a race in Ottawa on 24 May.

According to local media reports, she experienced a sudden medical emergency in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

She was rushed to the hospital but died despite the efforts of the medical staff.

No further details have been made public.

"The Ethiopian Athletics Federation expresses its deep sorrow over the sudden passing of this heroic athlete and offers condolences to her family, friends and fans," the governing body said in a statement.

Melese's most recent competitive outing was a marathon in Beijing last May, which she failed to finish.

Her best result in one of the seven World Marathon Majors came in 2015 - the same year as her victories in Houston and Prague - when she finished second in the Chicago Marathon.

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