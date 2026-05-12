Audio By Carbonatix
Ethiopian long-distance runner Yebrgual Melese has died at the age of 36 after falling ill during a routine training session on Tuesday, the country's athletics federation has announced.
Melese, the winner of marathons in Houston, Prague and Shanghai, had been preparing for a race in Ottawa on 24 May.
According to local media reports, she experienced a sudden medical emergency in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.
She was rushed to the hospital but died despite the efforts of the medical staff.
No further details have been made public.
"The Ethiopian Athletics Federation expresses its deep sorrow over the sudden passing of this heroic athlete and offers condolences to her family, friends and fans," the governing body said in a statement.
Melese's most recent competitive outing was a marathon in Beijing last May, which she failed to finish.
Her best result in one of the seven World Marathon Majors came in 2015 - the same year as her victories in Houston and Prague - when she finished second in the Chicago Marathon.
Latest Stories
-
Daily pill to help keep weight off after stopping obesity jabs
31 minutes
-
Starmer to meet Streeting as leadership crisis divides Labour
39 minutes
-
Israel qualifies but Boy George is out of Eurovision
49 minutes
-
UK promises jets, drones and warship for Strait of Hormuz defence mission
58 minutes
-
Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ will cost $1.2tn and might not stop all-out missile attack
1 hour
-
Air India crisis deepens ahead of final Ahmedabad crash report
1 hour
-
Refs’ chief Webb confirms grappling consultation
4 hours
-
Isak and Gyokeres named in Sweden World Cup squad
4 hours
-
Barcelona manager Flick agrees new contract
4 hours
-
Republic Bank brings water relief to Volta schools with solar-powered water projects
4 hours
-
Ethiopian marathon runner Melese dies aged 36
4 hours
-
Maddison says referees are petrified of decisions
5 hours
-
Murray brought into Draper coaching team
5 hours
-
Tuchel submits 55-man provisional World Cup squad
5 hours
-
Bale more ‘complete’ than Ronaldo – Casemiro
5 hours