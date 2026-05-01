Africa | HP News 9 | National

Ghana warns nationals of heavy penalties for visa overstay in Ethiopia

Source: Emman Ankrah  
  1 May 2026 8:55pm
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a public advisory cautioning Ghanaians travelling to or residing in Ethiopia to strictly adhere to immigration regulations or face severe penalties for overstaying their visas.

In a statement released in Accra on May 1, 2026, the Ministry said it had received official communication from Ethiopian authorities outlining stricter enforcement measures under the country’s revised immigration laws.

According to the notice, travellers who exceed their authorised stay by less than three years will be required to pay a one-time fine of $3,000, in addition to a daily surcharge of $30.

Those who overstay beyond three years face a higher penalty of $5,000, plus the same daily charge.

The directive, enforced by the Ethiopian Immigration and Citizenship Services, is backed by Ethiopia’s Immigration Amendment Regulation No. 559/2024, introduced in October 2024.

More significantly, the Ministry warned that failure or refusal to pay the penalties could result in the confiscation and sale of a traveller’s personal belongings to recover the costs.

The government is therefore urging all Ghanaian nationals to comply fully with Ethiopian immigration laws and avoid exceeding their permitted duration of stay.

Ghanaians currently in Ethiopia have also been advised to remain mindful of local regulations and seek assistance from the Ghana Embassy in Addis Ababa if necessary.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the welfare and interests of Ghanaian citizens abroad while encouraging responsible travel and adherence to host country laws.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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