Ghana Gas CEO courts global investors at Energy Conference in Canada

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Gas Company Limited (Ghana Gas), Judith Adjobah Blay, has highlighted Ghana’s expanding opportunities in the natural gas sector to international investors and industry stakeholders at the Global Energy Show in Calgary, Canada.

Speaking at one of the world’s leading energy conferences, Ms Blay presented Ghana Gas as a key driver of the country’s energy security and economic transformation, while outlining strategic projects aimed at positioning Ghana as a regional energy hub in West Africa.

She noted that Ghana Gas currently plays a central role in the country’s power supply chain, contributing about 84 percent of fuel used in thermal power generation, which accounts for a significant share of Ghana’s electricity production.

According to her, this has resulted in substantial cost savings, including an estimated US$1.3 billion annually in fuel costs, as well as additional savings from LPG supply.

Ms Blay also pointed to the company’s involvement in regional energy integration through its partnership with the West African Gas Pipeline Company, which has enabled bidirectional gas flow between Ghana and neighbouring countries.

She further disclosed Ghana Gas’ participation in the proposed African Atlantic Gas Pipeline project, which is expected to link multiple African states and open new investment opportunities in cross-border energy infrastructure.

Looking ahead, she announced plans for major expansion projects, including a second Gas Processing Plant, a 300-kilometre onshore transmission pipeline, and a pentane monetisation initiative designed to eliminate flaring and improve environmental sustainability.

Ms Blay assured investors that Ghana’s stable legal framework, favourable investment climate and strategic location make it an attractive destination for long-term energy investments.

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