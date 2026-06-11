Where are the jobs?- Sammy Awuku questions government

Audio By Carbonatix
Member of Parliament for Akuapem North, Sammy Awuku, has accused the Mahama administration of failing to deliver on its campaign promise to create jobs for young people, arguing that many youths have yet to experience any meaningful improvement in their livelihoods nearly two years into the government’s tenure.
According to him, growing frustration among young people reflects what he described as the government’s inability to translate its employment pledges into action.
Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Mr. Awuku questioned the progress of key job creation initiatives, including the “Big Push” programme, which he said was expected to employ a large number of young people.
“It is clear from the ongoing discussions that our colleagues need help as far as solutions are concerned. Under the Big Push programme, this year they said they were going to employ about 900,000 young people. We are in June, and they have not even been able to employ 10,000 out of it. So what are we talking about?” he asked.
He further argued that the situation on the ground contradicts government assurances, insisting that unemployment remains a major concern across the country.
Mr. Awuku added that youth unemployment has become a pressing national issue that requires urgent and serious debate in Parliament.
“If you walk on the streets of Accra today, the streets are hot. In some constituencies, young people approach us and ask us to go to Parliament and ask the President where the jobs are,” he stated.
He stressed that proposed solutions in parliamentary discussions should not be ignored, noting that similar models have worked in other countries and could be adapted to Ghana’s context.
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