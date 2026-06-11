National

NPA receives ultra-modern tanker drivers’ rest stop at BOST Kumasi depot

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  11 June 2026 6:06pm
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The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has received an ultra-modern tanker drivers’ rest stop and park from ROCK AFRICA, located at the BOST Kumasi Depot, as part of efforts to improve the welfare, safety and operational efficiency of fuel tanker drivers across the country.

The facility, designed as a place of rest and rejuvenation, is expected to address long-standing concerns about drivers and their mates parking along roadsides when fatigued.

According to the NPA, the intervention will significantly improve road safety while promoting better working conditions within the petroleum haulage sector.

Receiving the facility, the Chief Executive of the NPA, Mr Godwin Tameklo, expressed appreciation to ROCK AFRICA for the initiative, describing it as a timely intervention that could help reshape negative practices within the industry.

He also encouraged other stakeholders in the petroleum value chain to emulate similar welfare-driven investments.

The Chief Executive of ROCK AFRICA, Mr Francis Gavor, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to improving conditions for tanker drivers, while the Chairman of the Tanker Drivers Union, Mr George Nyaunu, assured that drivers would maintain the facility responsibly and uphold its standards for long-term use.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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