National

NPA revises fuel price floors for August 4-15 pricing window

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  3 August 2026 3:40pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has announced revised ex-pump price floors for petroleum products for the first pricing window of August.

This sets new benchmark prices for oil marketing companies across the country.

The revised price floors, which take effect from August 4 to August 15, 2026, peg petrol at GH¢14.53 per litre, diesel at GH¢14.97 per litre, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at GH¢11.06 per kilogramme.

Marine Gas Oil (MGO Local) has been set at GH¢16.08 per litre, while kerosene will sell at a minimum of GH¢14.46 per litre.

In a notice issued on August 3, the Authority reminded all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and LPG Marketing Companies (LPGMCs) to comply with the revised price floors during the pricing window.

The NPA clarified, however, that the announced prices are minimum ex-pump price floors and do not include premiums charged by International Oil Trading Companies (IOTCs), the operating margins of Bulk Import, Distribution and Export Companies (BIDECs), or the marketers' and dealers' margins charged by OMCs and LPGMCs.

According to the Authority, those additional costs will continue to be determined independently by the respective companies in line with the Petroleum Product Pricing Guidelines (PPPG).

The revised price floors serve as the benchmark for petroleum pricing under Ghana's petroleum pricing regime and are expected to guide retail fuel prices across the country during the first half of August.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group