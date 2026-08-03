NPA revises fuel price floors for August 4-15 pricing window

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has announced revised ex-pump price floors for petroleum products for the first pricing window of August.
This sets new benchmark prices for oil marketing companies across the country.
The revised price floors, which take effect from August 4 to August 15, 2026, peg petrol at GH¢14.53 per litre, diesel at GH¢14.97 per litre, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at GH¢11.06 per kilogramme.
Marine Gas Oil (MGO Local) has been set at GH¢16.08 per litre, while kerosene will sell at a minimum of GH¢14.46 per litre.
In a notice issued on August 3, the Authority reminded all Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and LPG Marketing Companies (LPGMCs) to comply with the revised price floors during the pricing window.
The NPA clarified, however, that the announced prices are minimum ex-pump price floors and do not include premiums charged by International Oil Trading Companies (IOTCs), the operating margins of Bulk Import, Distribution and Export Companies (BIDECs), or the marketers' and dealers' margins charged by OMCs and LPGMCs.
According to the Authority, those additional costs will continue to be determined independently by the respective companies in line with the Petroleum Product Pricing Guidelines (PPPG).
The revised price floors serve as the benchmark for petroleum pricing under Ghana's petroleum pricing regime and are expected to guide retail fuel prices across the country during the first half of August.
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