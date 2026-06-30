No fueling in flooded stations – NPA rolls out strict safety measures

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has issued urgent safety directives requiring all fuel station operators in flood-affected areas to immediately suspend operations as heavy rains continue to disrupt parts of the country.

In a notice to Oil Marketing Companies, dealers, transporters and the general public, the Authority directed that all fuel dispensing, loading and offloading activities must stop immediately where floodwater has entered forecourts, tank areas, or key fuel storage points.

“All operators of fuel retail outlets affected by flooding shall immediately implement the following measures: Suspend Operations: Immediately cease all fuel dispensing, loading, and offloading activities where floodwater has inundated the forecourt, tank area, or entered tank manholes, fill points, or vent pipes.”

The NPA further instructed operators to cut off power supply where safe, and isolate dispensers and equipment to prevent ignition risks.

“Isolate Electrical Power: Safely disconnect electrical power to fuel dispensers, canopy lighting, pumps, and all forecourt equipment using the main isolation switch, where it is safe to do so.”

Stations have also been ordered to evacuate staff, customers and vehicles, while establishing a safety exclusion zone of at least 100 metres.

“Evacuate the Premises: Remove all staff, customers, and vehicles from the station and establish a safety exclusion zone (Preferably of not less than 100 metres around the affected facility.”

The Authority warned against any activity that could trigger fires, including smoking and welding, within affected areas.

“Eliminate Ignition Sources: Prohibit smoking, naked flames, welding, the use of spark-producing equipment, and any other activity capable of igniting flammable vapours within the exclusion zone.”

Operators must also immediately report incidents to regulatory and emergency agencies, including the NPA, Ghana National Fire Service and the Environmental Protection Agency.

“Notify the Appropriate Authorities: Report the incident immediately to the nearest NPA Regional Office, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the respective Oil Marketing Company.”

The NPA stressed that stations will not be allowed to resume operations until floodwaters recede and full safety inspections are completed jointly by regulators and emergency services. This includes clearance of underground tanks, pipelines and fuel systems, as well as removal of any contaminated fuel.

The Authority also cautioned that selling contaminated fuel constitutes a regulatory breach that will attract severe sanctions.

Members of the public have been advised to stay away from flooded fuel stations and avoid contact with floodwater, which may contain petroleum products or other hazardous contaminants.

“Avoid entering, driving through, or gathering around flooded fuel stations,” the notice stated.

The NPA further urged the public to report fuel leaks, unusual petroleum odours, or visible fuel contamination to emergency services, while assuring that nationwide compliance inspections will be conducted.

It warned that any station found operating without clearance will face suspension, sanctions, or prosecution.

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