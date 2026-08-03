Why EUDR could redefine Africa’s agricultural competitiveness

For much of the past two years, debate around the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) has focused on risks. Exporters worry about rising compliance costs.

Cooperatives fear the burden of collecting geolocation data from thousands of smallholder farmers. Policymakers question whether the regulation shifts the cost of environmental protection onto producing countries.

These concerns are legitimate. Yet they risk overlooking a bigger reality: EUDR is reshaping the rules of global agricultural trade. For Africa, that presents an opportunity as much as a challenge.

The regulation, which covers seven commodities including coffee, cocoa and palm oil, requires companies placing products on the EU market to demonstrate they are deforestation-free and legally produced. Large and medium-sized companies must comply from 30 December 2026, while micro and small enterprises have until June 2027.

The stakes are high. The European Union (EU) imports more than €170 billion worth of agri-food products annually, making it one of the world's largest agricultural import markets. For East African exporters of coffee, tea, timber and other commodities, as well as West African producers of palm oil and other agricultural exports, maintaining access to this market is critical.

But EUDR should not be viewed simply as the cost of market access. It should be recognised as an investment in long-term competitiveness.

International buyers increasingly expect suppliers to answer questions that were once considered exceptional: Which farm produced this shipment? Can its location be verified? Can compliance with local laws be demonstrated? Businesses that can answer these questions with credible, verifiable data will be better positioned to secure contracts, reduce commercial risk and access premium markets.

Africa's agricultural economy is built on organised cooperatives, exporter networks and millions of smallholder farmers who already participate in certification and quality assurance programmes across a diverse range of commodities.

In East Africa, Kenya alone has more than 800,000 coffee-growing households. In Uganda, coffee supports the livelihoods of an estimated 1.8 million households and generated more than US$1.3 billion in export earnings in 2024, making it the country's leading foreign exchange earner.

In West Africa, palm oil plays a similarly important role. Nigeria, Africa's largest producer of palm oil, supports millions of smallholder producers across its oil palm value chain, while in Ghana the sector provides livelihoods for an estimated two million people through a mix of smallholder production, outgrower schemes and commercial estates.

Together, these sectors illustrate the breadth of organised agricultural value chains across the continent and the scale of producers already engaged in formal markets.

These established producer networks provide a solid foundation for digital traceability.

The region is already demonstrating what is possible. Kenya recently exported one of its first consignments of EUDR-ready coffee following collaborative efforts involving cooperatives, government agencies and development partners to map farms and strengthen traceability systems. Similar initiatives are gathering pace.

The real transformation is about data. For decades, agricultural competitiveness was measured by yields, quality and logistics. Those remain important, but traceability is becoming just as valuable. Farm coordinates and transparent chain-of-custody systems are rapidly becoming essential components of export infrastructure.

This presents a significant opportunity for Africa's growing agritech sector. Across the continent, innovators are developing solutions for farm mapping, mobile data collection, satellite monitoring and digital supply chain management. Designed around the realities of African agriculture, these technologies can reduce compliance costs while improving productivity, farm management and access to finance.

Cooperatives will also become increasingly important. By coordinating farmer registration, geolocation, training and record-keeping, cooperatives can make compliance practical and affordable for thousands of smallholders who would otherwise struggle to meet international requirements individually.

There is another lesson worth recognising. Sustainability standards have been preparing producers for this moment for years. The Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), alongside certification systems in coffee, cocoa and forestry, has long required producers to meet robust environmental and social standards.

The RSPO Standards include commitments to legal compliance, traceability, independent verification and responsible land use. While certification does not replace EUDR due diligence, it demonstrates how voluntary standards can strengthen governance and build systems that increasingly align with evolving regulatory expectations.

Implementation will not be without challenges. Reuters recently reported that millions of smallholder farmers globally risk exclusion from EU supply chains without greater investment in digital infrastructure, technical assistance and financing. That warning should be taken seriously. Compliance costs must not become barriers that disproportionately disadvantage small producers.

The response, however, should not be to resist the direction of travel. Transparency is becoming a defining feature of international trade, driven not only by regulation but also by investor expectations, consumer demand and corporate sustainability commitments.

Africa therefore faces a strategic choice. It can treat EUDR as another compliance burden imposed from abroad, or it can use this moment to strengthen export competitiveness and position itself as a trusted supplier in increasingly transparent global markets.

The businesses that succeed over the next decade will be those that can prove, with credible evidence, how they produce. In that sense, EUDR is not merely about forests. It is about trust. And in today's global marketplace, trust may prove to be Africa's most valuable export.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.