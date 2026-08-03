Jeffrey Nortey’s creative brilliance shines with double honours at Ghana Comedy Awards

Ghanaian actor, content creator and creative entrepreneur Jeffrey Nortey added two more accolades to his growing list of achievements after emerging as one of the night's biggest winners at the sixth edition of the Ghana Comedy Awards.

Held on Saturday, August 1, 2026, at the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra, the annual awards celebrated comedians, actors, writers, content creators, media personalities and other creatives whose work continues to shape Ghana's comedy industry.

Jeffrey Nortey took home the Comedy Skit Act of the Year and Comic Writer of the Year awards, further strengthening his reputation as one of Ghana's most versatile comic talents.

The latest recognition comes less than two months after the successful third edition of 3 Faces of Jeffrey Nortey, his flagship production that blended film, theatre and live character performance before a sold out audience at the National Theatre. The show received widespread acclaim for its originality, immersive storytelling and high production value, further demonstrating Jeffrey's creative range beyond digital comedy.

The latest victories also extend an impressive run at the Ghana Comedy Awards. At the 2025 edition, Jeffrey won Comedy Actor of the Year, Comedy Skit Act of the Year and Collaboration of the Year for his work with veteran actress Kalsoume Sinare.

Retaining the Comedy Skit Act of the Year title for a second consecutive year underscores the consistency of Jeffrey's work in the digital comedy space. Meanwhile, winning Comic Writer of the Year shines a spotlight on the creativity behind the stories, characters and scripts that have become the hallmark of his brand.

Over the years, Jeffrey Nortey has carved out a distinctive place in Ghana's entertainment industry by combining humour with relatable social commentary, memorable characters and cinematic storytelling. His content has attracted millions of views across digital platforms, while his growing body of work in film and theatre continues to broaden his influence within the creative arts sector.

Organised by Creative Republic Limited, the Ghana Comedy Awards has become one of the country's leading platforms for recognising excellence in comedy and celebrating the creatives driving the industry's growth. This year's edition honoured outstanding performers across multiple categories, reflecting the continued evolution and increasing diversity of Ghana's comedy landscape.

For Jeffrey Nortey, the two new awards represent more than another successful night on the awards calendar. They affirm a creative journey defined by consistency, originality and a firm commitment to pushing boundaries, qualities that continue to establish him as one of Ghana's leading voices in contemporary comedy and content creation.

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