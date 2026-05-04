‘3 Faces of Jeffrey Nortey’ returns June 12 with film, stage and street twist

Ghanaian creative force Jeffrey Nortey is raising the stakes for his flagship production with a fresh concept that stretches the boundaries of performance and storytelling.

In a video shared across his social media platforms, Nortey confirmed the return of ‘3 Faces of Jeffrey Nortey,’ revealing that this year’s edition will explore three distinct worlds: film, stage and street.

The teaser, delivered with his trademark intensity and wit, points to a more layered and immersive experience. By blending cinematic storytelling, live theatre and raw street expression, the production appears set to move beyond the one-man stage format that defined earlier editions.

3 Faces of Jeffrey Nortey has grown into one of the most anticipated independent theatre productions on Ghana’s creative calendar. Its appeal lies in its originality and the way it fuses humour, drama and social commentary into a gripping live experience.

Last year’s edition reinforced that reputation. Staged at the National Theatre, it drew a full house in spite of a heavy downpour and earned praise for its tight production, emotional depth and Nortey’s seamless transition between characters and themes.

Audience reactions highlighted a performance that was both entertaining and reflective of everyday Ghanaian realities, further cementing its place as a standout show.

The new direction signals a clear evolution of the brand. By introducing film and street culture into the mix, Jeffrey Nortey is expanding the creative scope of the production while positioning it to connect with audiences beyond the traditional theatre space.

This year’s edition is scheduled for Friday, June 12, 2026 at the National Theatre in Accra at 7pm. While ticketing details are yet to be announced, the early reveal has already generated buzz online, with fans and industry watchers describing the concept as bold and forward looking.

Jeffrey Nortey’s announcement comes at a time when conversations around innovation and sustainability within Ghana’s theatre industry continue to gather pace. Productions like 3 Faces of Jeffrey Nortey are increasingly seen as proof that original, locally driven content can draw crowds and compete at a high level.

If the promise of film, stage and street holds, this year’s edition will not just be a return. It could mark another step in redefining how Ghanaian stories are told and experienced on stage and beyond.

Ghanaian actor, content creator and media personality, Jeffrey Nortey

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.