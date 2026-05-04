Mining | National

Government engages large-scale mining companies on GANRAP

Source: Joy Business  
  4 May 2026 7:51pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Government has engaged large-scale mining companies as part of efforts to advance the implementation of the Ghana Accelerated National Reserve Accumulation Policy (GANRAP), aimed at strengthening reserves and supporting a more stable cedi.

The meeting was co-chaired by Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, bringing together key stakeholders across the mining value chain.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr. Forson said the policy is focused on reinforcing Ghana’s external buffers through a reformed gold acquisition framework, alongside stronger compliance mechanisms.

“Our focus is strengthening reserves and supporting a more stable cedi,” he stated.

Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson

He explained that under GANRAP, government is undertaking targeted reforms to improve gold acquisition processes while ensuring greater oversight and adherence to regulatory requirements.

The engagement was attended by leadership of large-scale mining companies, Sammy Gyamfi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, and officials from the Minerals Commission.

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi

Dr. Forson described the discussions as constructive, emphasising that the policy is being implemented in partnership with industry.

“This is a partnership. It is not anti-industry. It is pro-country,” he said.

GANRAP forms a central component of government’s strategy to build a stronger reserve position, reduce vulnerability to external shocks, and enhance currency stability over the medium term.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group