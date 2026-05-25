Africa

Nigeria’s Tinubu to run for second term after party primary win

Source: Reuters  
  25 May 2026 7:01am
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Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu will seek a second and ​final four-year term in January after ‌overwhelmingly defeating a little-known challenger in ruling party primaries, results showed on Sunday.

  • The governing All Progressives Congress party held its presidential primaries on Saturday after a surprise candidate, Stanley Osifo, challenged Tinubu.
  • The president ended up getting nearly 11 million votes, compared to 16,500 for Osifo.
  • Tinubu has won plaudits from foreign investors after rolling out some of Nigeria's boldest reforms, including the removal of fuel and electricity subsidies, the end of foreign exchange controls, and the overhaul of the tax code.
  • The president's chances of re-election were enhanced after an opposition pact to field a single candidate against Tinubu collapsed earlier this month.
  • Tinubu came into office in 2023 after defeating his two main rivals, who unsuccessfully challenged the result in court, alleging the vote was rigged. Tinubu said he won fairly.

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