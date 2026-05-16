More than 50 children kidnapped as gunmen storm northeastern Nigeria schools, residents say 

There have been waves of armed abductions in north and central Nigeria in recent years, carried out by criminal gangs and Islamists.

Suspected Islamist militants abducted more than 50 schoolchildren—including toddlers as young as two years old—from three schools in northeastern Borno State on Friday, according to local teachers and residents.

The coordinated morning assault targeted the Government Day Secondary School, Mussa Central Primary School, and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Primary School in the Askira-Uba Local Government Area. The mass abduction has renewed intense fears over the vulnerability of educational institutions in the region.

The Assault in Daylight

Gunmen arrived on motorcycles and stormed the campuses at approximately 9:00 a.m. local time (08:00 GMT) while classes were actively in session, triggering immediate panic among the students and teaching staff. Residents noted that the attackers struck shortly after military troops on patrol had left the town.

The gunmen fired sporadically during the chaos, forcing residents to run for cover while parents watched helplessly from a nearby hill as their children were loaded onto the vehicles.

Ubaidallah Hasaan, a resident who lives near the school, stated that the attackers took several students. Another resident, speaking anonymously to the Associated Press for fear of reprisal, shared a heartbreaking account confirming the immediate personal toll: “Two of my nieces, both under the age of 10, were among the pupils taken away to an unknown destination.”

"Despite some students escaping to the bushes, I can tell you many were taken away," a teacher at the educational facility confirmed.

Toddlers Targeted and Used as Shields

Cruelly, the vast majority of those missing from the coordinated raids are toddlers aged between two and five years old. Eyewitnesses reported that as the suspects fled the scene on motorbikes, they used the young children as human shields, effectively preventing nearby security forces from opening fire to stop them.

Abdu Dunama, the headmaster of Mussa Central Primary School, described hearing gunfire before armed men stormed the classrooms. He confirmed that 34 children—mostly nursery pupils aged five and under—were seized directly from his school.

Conflicting Official Responses

Local authorities and security agencies have provided varying accounts regarding the exact nature of the incident and the number of missing children.

Nahum Daso, the spokesperson for the Borno State Police Command, stated that several students cannot be accounted for after the attack. Daso added that it is unclear if students were explicitly abducted and that police can currently only confirm details of many students who “fled for safety during the pandemonium.” Daso noted that a formal headcount is still ongoing to definitively confirm the scope of the incident. Federal government officials have yet to respond to formal media requests for comment.

However, Headmaster Dunama, who remains in close contact with security forces, confirmed that military troops are actively on the ground and continuing efforts to track the abductors.

Political representatives acknowledged the security breach but remained cautious about the details. Abdullahi Askira, the Deputy Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, confirmed that an attack occurred in the area but declined to state whether pupils were among those abducted. Nigeria's military and federal police did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

Echoes of Past Insurgency

No group has officially claimed responsibility for the Friday morning raid. However, the Borno police spokesperson stated that the operation was carried out by militants from the Muslim militant group Boko Haram and its powerful splinter faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The community of Mussa lies near the fringes of the Sambisa Forest. The dense forest is a long-standing stronghold of rebel fighters who have waged a campaign of violence in northeast Nigeria for nearly 17 years. The district remains highly volatile, having experienced previous insurgent raids targeted at rural populations working the surrounding farmlands. The latest spike in violence has prompted traumatised residents to flee Mussa entirely, while distraught parents wait in anguish for news of their children.

The attack heavily echoes the tactics of Boko Haram. In 2014, Boko Haram kidnapped more than 270 girls in Chibok in Borno state, drawing global condemnation. Borno State had not witnessed a major school kidnapping since that historic event.

A Nationwide Kidnapping Crisis

While the northeast has historically borne the brunt of the insurgency, mass kidnappings have increasingly devolved into a lucrative criminal enterprise across Africa’s most populous country, especially in rural pockets featuring little government presence. The raid in Borno is part of a deeply worrying nationwide trend.

Just weeks before this attack, gunmen raided an orphanage in an isolated area of Lokoja, the capital of Nigeria's Kogi State, abducting at least 23 children. Compounding the gravity of Friday’s crisis, a separate, simultaneous incident occurred in the southwestern state of Oyo, where gunmen abducted students at the Baptist Nursery and Primary School. The Oyo state government has since ordered immediate school closures in the area while police launch a manhunt for the abductors.

Growing Security Concerns

The raid has sparked sharp condemnation from local leaders who demand a more robust federal response to rural insecurity. Local lawmaker Midala Usman Balami called the attack "heartbreaking" and urged authorities to act swiftly.

Mass kidnappings by armed groups have become a major security challenge in Nigeria in recent years. Analysts state that armed groups, including Boko Haram, often target schools for high ransoms as they tend to gain the government’s attention. Just last year, two mass school abductions rocked the conflict-battered northern region, resulting in more than 300 children being taken.

While such attacks had temporarily waned from the historical peak of Nigeria’s rebellions—which kicked off with Boko Haram’s 2009 uprising—analysts have warned of a stark potential increase in attacks, especially in rural areas outside, or barely under, government control.

Structural Vulnerabilities and State Absence

Gimba Kakanda, a prominent Nigerian writer and public servant, notes that the shifting and expanding territory of these armed groups points to structural failures within the state. "The expansion of territory matters because insurgencies are sustained not by ideology alone, but by terrain, supply routes, local economies, and the ability to move men and materiel through spaces where the state is weak or absent," Kakanda observed.

Kakanda further stressed that the instability is fueled by systemic social issues: "Violence in northern Nigeria is sustained by a combination of doctrinal extremism, chronic poverty, educational exclusion, and a state whose presence is often too limited to command confidence in the communities where armed groups seek recruits."

A Persistent Regional Crisis

The latest security breach highlights the complex challenge facing the Nigerian government as it attempts to balance offensive military operations with the protection of isolated frontier towns. The largely farming community—already struggling under severe economic hardships—is now urgently appealing to the federal government to intervene.

While federal forces have successfully dismantled major insurgent camps and rescued captives in recent counter-insurgency campaigns, the vast terrain makes absolute security difficult to guarantee. As long as rural educational institutions remain exposed, local communities face a difficult choice between pursuing basic education and ensuring the survival of their children.

Implications for Continental Security and the ECOWAS Response

The resurgence of school-targeted raids in Nigeria resonates deeply across West Africa, where neighbouring nations view rural instability as a shared regional threat. The incident occurs as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) advances plans to operationalise a specialised counterterrorism brigade within its Standby Force framework.

Coastal nations, including Ghana, Benin, and Côte d’Ivoire, have increasingly synchronised intelligence operations with Nigeria to prevent the southward drift of militant networks from the Sahel. For regional policymakers, the Borno assault underscores the urgent necessity of collective African security solutions to safeguard vulnerable educational infrastructure across porous national borders.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.