90 Upper West police officers complete community policing training in Wa

Ninety police officers from across the Upper West Region have completed a three-week training programme on community policing, conflict prevention, and intelligence gathering aimed at strengthening trust between security agencies and the public.

The training, organised by the Centre for Security Sector Management (CSSM) in partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), brought together officers from Wa West, Sissala West, and other districts across the region.

It sought to equip participants with practical skills to enhance community engagement and proactive crime prevention.

Closing the programme in Wa, the Upper West Regional Minister, Charles Lwanga Puozuing, said emerging security threats in West Africa, including violent extremism, cross-border crime, disinformation, and communal tensions, require a shift from enforcement-only policing to a more collaborative model.

“Today, security can no longer be achieved through enforcement alone. Sustainable peace is built when citizens and security institutions work together in mutual trust and shared responsibility,” he said.

He noted that the government, under President John Dramani Mahama, is addressing the root causes of insecurity through the National Reset Agenda, the 24-hour economy policy, and investments in youth employment and local development.

“Where there is unemployment, marginalisation, hopelessness, and weak community engagement, insecurity thrives. But where communities feel included, empowered, and protected, peace and development flourish,” he added.

Mr Puozuing urged officers to serve with professionalism, discipline, integrity and respect for human rights, while appealing to CSSM and IOM to support the Upper West Regional Police Command with logistics, including body vests.

Upper West Regional Police Commander, DCOP Francis Yiribaare, said the training aligns with the vision of the Inspector General of Police, Dr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, for effective and efficient policing.

He said the officers have gained practical knowledge in community engagement, conflict management, intelligence gathering, and proactive crime prevention.

“For every crime committed in any public place, at least one public eye has seen it,” he said.

“You were selected to become ambassadors of positive policing and positive change. Let the communities see you as officers who listen, protect and inspire confidence,” he added.

Monitoring and Evaluation Officer for CSSM, Amos Nunifant, said the training had strengthened participants’ understanding of community policing and its importance in maintaining peace.

“Policing works best when communities trust the police. Participants have shown they understand the realities on the ground and are eager to apply people-centred approaches to maintain peace and security,” he said.

The Upper West Region is regarded as one of Ghana’s most peaceful regions, with stakeholders emphasising that sustaining this peace requires continuous collaboration, vigilance and responsible leadership.

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