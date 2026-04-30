GIFEC disburses 350 laptops for One Million Coders Program in Upper West Region

The Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) has handed over 350 laptops to the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council to kickstart the first phase of the One Million Coders program in the region.

The laptops, designated for seven training centers across seven districts, aim to equip residents with essential computer coding skills. Each center will receive 50 laptops, which are embedded with the coding program, to facilitate the comprehensive IT training initiative.

Upper West Regional Minister, Charles Lwanga Puozuing, indicated that the initial phase will begin with the first 50 registered individuals per center.

"The portals are open for registration of persons who are interested in registering to be part of the training," he stated.

The Regional Minister clarified that districts including Jirapa, Lambussie, Nandom, and Wa West are not part of the first phase but are slated for the second phase of the rollout.

However, he emphasized that the program is not restricted by district boundaries and is strictly open to any Ghanaian willing to learn.

"It is our belief that our young girls and boys will join," Mr Puozuing noted, adding that even the elderly who wish to learn computer coding are permitted to register.

Re-echoing the program's inclusive nature, the Upper West Regional Manager for GIFEC, Balifiama Jackalia, noted that the training accommodates workers, students, and traders.

To ensure accessibility for all demographics, the centers will operate on flexible schedules.

"The program will run morning, afternoon, evening because of workers; they will come in the evening for them to be taken through," Mr. Jackalia explained.

Prospective participants are encouraged to register through the dedicated online portal and select the training center closest to them. Mr. Jackalia confirmed that the first phase totals 350 computers.

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