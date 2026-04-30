GIFEC disburses 350 laptops for One Million Coders Program in Upper West Region

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) has handed over 350 laptops to the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council to kickstart the first phase of the One Million Coders program in the region.
The laptops, designated for seven training centers across seven districts, aim to equip residents with essential computer coding skills. Each center will receive 50 laptops, which are embedded with the coding program, to facilitate the comprehensive IT training initiative.
Upper West Regional Minister, Charles Lwanga Puozuing, indicated that the initial phase will begin with the first 50 registered individuals per center.
"The portals are open for registration of persons who are interested in registering to be part of the training," he stated.
The Regional Minister clarified that districts including Jirapa, Lambussie, Nandom, and Wa West are not part of the first phase but are slated for the second phase of the rollout.
However, he emphasized that the program is not restricted by district boundaries and is strictly open to any Ghanaian willing to learn.
"It is our belief that our young girls and boys will join," Mr Puozuing noted, adding that even the elderly who wish to learn computer coding are permitted to register.
Re-echoing the program's inclusive nature, the Upper West Regional Manager for GIFEC, Balifiama Jackalia, noted that the training accommodates workers, students, and traders.
To ensure accessibility for all demographics, the centers will operate on flexible schedules.
"The program will run morning, afternoon, evening because of workers; they will come in the evening for them to be taken through," Mr. Jackalia explained.
Prospective participants are encouraged to register through the dedicated online portal and select the training center closest to them. Mr. Jackalia confirmed that the first phase totals 350 computers.
Latest Stories
-
Oil price hits highest since 2022 after report Trump to be briefed on new Iran options
12 minutes
-
Adamus Resources Ltd sets record straigh on illegal mining allegations
20 minutes
-
Man sentenced to death for murder of toddlers at Ugandan nursery
32 minutes
-
Meta in row after workers who say they saw smart glasses users having sex lose jobs
37 minutes
-
Arhinful calls for patience and support for Ayew ahead of World Cup
42 minutes
-
Zanetor Rawlings elected 2nd Vice President of Pan-African Parliament
48 minutes
-
GIFEC disburses 350 laptops for One Million Coders Program in Upper West Region
60 minutes
-
2025 BoG GH¢15.7bn loss was a peak, future results expected to improve – Atta Issah
1 hour
-
Photos: How fire destroyed everything in the Akosombo GRIDCo Substation control room
1 hour
-
Embrace skills training for successful reintegration – YEA HR Director urges inmates
1 hour
-
BoG’s GH₵15bn loss does not affect monetary policy – Majority
1 hour
-
Minority accuses Majority of attempting to “shift public perception” ahead of BoG’s GH¢15bn publication
1 hour
-
Kick Nation secures Ipswich Town trial for Ghanaian youngster Philip Frimpong
2 hours
-
MTN Ghana hosts first Digital Music Conference to tackle artistes revenue challenges
2 hours
-
Ghana heads to Rabat for African Open Government Conference
2 hours