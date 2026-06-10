Tribute book “IMPRESSIONS” launched in honour of KNUST’s Prof. Ibok Oduro

Audio By Carbonatix
A tribute book titled “IMPRESSIONS” has been launched in honour of Professor (Mrs.) Ibok Nsa Oduro, the first female Provost of the College of Science at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), is celebrating her decades of academic leadership and mentorship.
The book is a collection of personal letters and reflections from more than sixty contributors, including colleagues, family members, students, mentees, religious leaders, and academics across the world. It highlights Prof. Oduro’s influence as a scholar, mentor, and leader whose work has shaped many lives.
Speaking at the launch, contributors described the publication as a celebration of a life dedicated to service, discipline, and faith, with many recounting personal encounters that left lasting impressions.
A chairperson at the event, whose name was not provided, shared her experience of interacting with Prof. Oduro, describing it as transformative.
“When I read the book, I realized that is exactly how I would have described her. I learned that you can give all of yourself and also gain from it,” she said.
Professor Oduro, who has over 28 years of experience in food processing, postharvest management, product development, and sensory analysis, expressed gratitude to God and encouraged young women pursuing careers in science.
“My story is their story; therefore we must be each other’s keepers,” she said, adding that “science works on curiosity. It’s the mindset that has been the barrier to what science is like.”
The editor of the book, Mrs. Abigail Kwarteng, a wellness administrator at KNUST and a mentee of Prof. Oduro, described the publication as a deeply personal project and a gesture of appreciation.
“This book, ‘IMPRESSIONS’, is my humble offering in honor of my mentor and mother… a woman whose life has been a testament to God’s grace and Christ’s love,” she said.
She noted that while the book captures only a portion of Prof. Oduro’s influence, it reflects the depth of her impact on individuals across academic and personal spaces.
The launch was widely described by attendees as a celebration of mentorship, leadership, and the enduring value of academic excellence and service.
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