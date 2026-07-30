Government rejects proposal to tax President’s ex gratia and pension benefits – Ayine

Audio By Carbonatix
The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has disclosed that the government has rejected proposals to tax the President's ex gratia and pension benefits under the ongoing constitutional review process.
According to him, while the government supports the taxation of the President's salary, allowances, goods and services, it does not agree that the President's ex gratia and pension should also be subjected to tax.
"The government has also accepted the principle that the president should not enjoy tax exemptions by virtue of office alone. The president will pay taxes on his salary and allowances, as well as the applicable indirect taxes on goods and services. The government has not, however, accepted the proposal to tax the president's retirement, gratuity, and pension," he said at the Government Accountability Series on Thursday, July 30.
Dr Ayine said the government's position forms part of its proposals under the constitutional review exercise aimed at strengthening governance and improving public accountability.
READ ALSO: Government backs five-year presidential and parliamentary term proposal
Latest Stories
-
Trump considers pulling Todd Blanche’s attorney general nomination as senators hold out
2 minutes
-
Oprah Winfrey to close her school for girls in South Africa
11 minutes
-
Apple warns of future ‘supply constraints’ for Mac, iPhone, iPad
20 minutes
-
Anthropic says Claude AI hacked three firms during cyber tests
31 minutes
-
India wants to join the strawberry superpowers
40 minutes
-
Hundreds of migrants swim from Morocco to Spanish enclave of Ceuta
2 hours
-
VAAL Real Estate launches Moonbow to expand premium housing in Accra
3 hours
-
Anowah Afrique seeks strategic partnerships to boost jobs and drive Ghana’s industrial growth
3 hours
-
Gov’t announces week-long national tribute to ‘Departed 8’ of helicopter crash
3 hours
-
Two granted bail over alleged possession of suspected narcotics, attempted bribery
3 hours
-
High Court dismisses Faiza Seidu Wuni’s travel request for son’s treatment
3 hours
-
Ghana Immigration Service arrests 102 foreign nationals in cyber fraud raid
4 hours
-
Trede Police investigate death of taxi driver in his car at Kotwi-Nkoranza
4 hours
-
‘Ready to write Chelsea story’ – Lacroix makes £52m move
4 hours
-
Kwame Dadzie to host 6th Ghana Comedy Awards
4 hours