Government rejects proposal to tax President’s ex gratia and pension benefits – Ayine

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, has disclosed that the government has rejected proposals to tax the President's ex gratia and pension benefits under the ongoing constitutional review process.

According to him, while the government supports the taxation of the President's salary, allowances, goods and services, it does not agree that the President's ex gratia and pension should also be subjected to tax.

"The government has also accepted the principle that the president should not enjoy tax exemptions by virtue of office alone. The president will pay taxes on his salary and allowances, as well as the applicable indirect taxes on goods and services. The government has not, however, accepted the proposal to tax the president's retirement, gratuity, and pension," he said at the Government Accountability Series on Thursday, July 30.

Dr Ayine said the government's position forms part of its proposals under the constitutional review exercise aimed at strengthening governance and improving public accountability.

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