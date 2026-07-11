Hanan arrest: AG’s conduct leaves much to be desired – Mercer

Former Sekondi Member of Parliament, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, has criticised the Attorney General’s handling of the rearrest of Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba.

He described the conduct of the office as leaving “much to be desired.”

Mr Mercer, a lawyer, questioned the basis for the decision to arrest the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) at the airport after the High Court had permitted him to travel to the United Kingdom for medical treatment.

According to him, Hanan’s application for leave to travel was properly filed and the Attorney General’s office was allowed to oppose it.

He explained that the state filed an affidavit in response, raising concerns about the medical documentation and other issues, but the court, after hearing both parties, permitted Hanan to travel.

Mr Mercer argued that the subsequent arrest of Hanan at the airport was troubling, particularly because the "Attorney General’s office had not presented sufficient evidence to support claims that he attempted to withdraw funds from a frozen Republic Bank account."

“The happenings in the Attorney General’s department, personally, leave a lot to be desired,” he said.

The former Sekondi MP further challenged the claim that Hanan had attempted to empty his bank account, saying no evidence had been provided to show that he issued a cheque, withdrawal instruction, email, or any communication authorising the movement of funds.

He said the Attorney General’s application to revoke the travel order appeared to be a repetition of arguments already presented before the court, rather than evidence of a new offence.

Mr Mercer maintained that while the state has the right to protect public funds and challenge court decisions, such actions must be carried out within the confines of the law.

He stressed that respect for court orders is central to the rule of law and that public confidence in state institutions depends on adherence to due process.

Hanan Abdul-Wahab Aludiba, who is standing trial for allegedly causing financial loss to the state and stealing, was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport after the High Court granted him leave to travel abroad for medical treatment.

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