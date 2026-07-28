National

Ayine calls for stronger Attorney General–Judiciary partnership at Supreme Court’s 150th anniversary

Source: Emma Ankrah   
  28 July 2026 7:39pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dominic Ayine, has called for a stronger partnership between the Attorney General's Department and the Judiciary, stressing that the two institutions are united by a shared constitutional mandate despite their differing roles in the administration of justice.

Speaking at the climax of the Supreme Court's 150th anniversary celebration in Accra, Dr. Ayine said he attended the event not simply as a guest but as "an officer and servant of the same Supreme Court," underscoring the close institutional relationship between the State's chief legal office and the country's apex court.

According to him, while disagreements between the Attorney General's Department and the Judiciary are inevitable and even necessary, such differences should never undermine the mutual respect and constitutional values that bind both institutions.

"The relationship between the Attorney General's Department and the Judiciary is, and must always be, a fraternal one. Not because we will always agree, for we do not, and should not, but because we are bound by a common inheritance. That is the adherence to the rule of law and fidelity to the Constitution of our Republic," he said on Tuesday, July 28.

Dr. Ayine explained that lawyers from the Attorney General's Chambers do not enter the courtroom as opponents seeking to defeat the Judiciary, but as officers of the same justice system committed to ensuring that the law is correctly interpreted and applied.

"Where we of the Attorney General's Chambers appear before your Lordships, we appear not as adversaries seeking victory, but as officers of the same edifice, the Supreme Court, testing arguments so that the truth and the Constitution might prevail," he stated.

He said the Attorney General's Department and the Judiciary each play distinct but complementary roles in safeguarding Ghana's constitutional democracy, adding that their shared commitment to the rule of law must remain the foundation of their relationship.

Dr. Ayine's remarks formed part of reflections marking the Supreme Court's 150-year journey, with speakers at the anniversary celebration highlighting the need to preserve the independence, integrity and credibility of the country's highest court.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group