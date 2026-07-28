Ayine calls for stronger Attorney General–Judiciary partnership at Supreme Court’s 150th anniversary

Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dominic Ayine, has called for a stronger partnership between the Attorney General's Department and the Judiciary, stressing that the two institutions are united by a shared constitutional mandate despite their differing roles in the administration of justice.

Speaking at the climax of the Supreme Court's 150th anniversary celebration in Accra, Dr. Ayine said he attended the event not simply as a guest but as "an officer and servant of the same Supreme Court," underscoring the close institutional relationship between the State's chief legal office and the country's apex court.

According to him, while disagreements between the Attorney General's Department and the Judiciary are inevitable and even necessary, such differences should never undermine the mutual respect and constitutional values that bind both institutions.

"The relationship between the Attorney General's Department and the Judiciary is, and must always be, a fraternal one. Not because we will always agree, for we do not, and should not, but because we are bound by a common inheritance. That is the adherence to the rule of law and fidelity to the Constitution of our Republic," he said on Tuesday, July 28.

Dr. Ayine explained that lawyers from the Attorney General's Chambers do not enter the courtroom as opponents seeking to defeat the Judiciary, but as officers of the same justice system committed to ensuring that the law is correctly interpreted and applied.

"Where we of the Attorney General's Chambers appear before your Lordships, we appear not as adversaries seeking victory, but as officers of the same edifice, the Supreme Court, testing arguments so that the truth and the Constitution might prevail," he stated.

He said the Attorney General's Department and the Judiciary each play distinct but complementary roles in safeguarding Ghana's constitutional democracy, adding that their shared commitment to the rule of law must remain the foundation of their relationship.

Dr. Ayine's remarks formed part of reflections marking the Supreme Court's 150-year journey, with speakers at the anniversary celebration highlighting the need to preserve the independence, integrity and credibility of the country's highest court.

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