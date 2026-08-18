MOGMusic to headline Ransomed Ministries Ghana’s Total Worship 2026

Renowned gospel minister MOGMusic is set to headline Ransomed Ministries Ghana’s Total Worship 2026, scheduled for Sunday, 20 September.

The annual worship experience will take place at the ICGC Jesus Temple in Koforidua, beginning at 4:00pm. It is expected to attract worshippers from Koforidua, communities across the Eastern Region and beyond.

This year’s edition is themed “Jesus Be the Name: Yeshua Hu Ha-Shem”, a declaration of the supremacy and power of the name of Jesus Christ. The theme seeks to remind believers that, regardless of life’s circumstances, Jesus remains their hope, strength and salvation.

The theme draws inspiration from the biblical declaration that at the name of Jesus every knee shall bow and every tongue confess that He is Lord.

Joining MOG Music on the Total Worship 2026 line-up are acclaimed gospel ministers Alexandrah and Sandra Harley, alongside other worship leaders who will lead attendees in an atmosphere of heartfelt praise, prayer and intimate worship.

Ransomed Ministries Ghana is a non-denominational Christian ministry committed to bringing together and nurturing talents in music, choreography, drama, literature and other creative arts for the advancement of God’s Kingdom.

According to the organisers, Total Worship is more than a musical gathering. It is a platform designed to create an atmosphere where lives can be transformed through worship, while providing an opportunity for people from different backgrounds and Christian communities to unite in exalting the name of Jesus Christ.

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