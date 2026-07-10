Ohemaa Mercy, Joe Beecham, MOGmusic, others to minister at Born to Prophesy 2026

Audio By Carbonatix
Award-winning gospel artistes Ohemaa Mercy, Joe Beecham and MOGmusic are among a host of ministers set to perform at the 2026 edition of the Born to Prophesy (BTP) Home Coming Edition in Accra.
The week-long Christian conference, hosted by Prophet Emmanuel Adjei, will take place from August 2 to August 9, 2026, at Prayer Palace on Spintex Road. It is expected to attract worshippers from across Ghana and beyond.
Also billed to minister at the event are Uncle Ato, Amy Newman and Palace Voices.
The conference will feature evening services from 5:00 pm each day, alongside Morning Impartation Sessions at 8:00 am. Organisers say the event will focus on prophetic ministry, worship, prayer and spiritual empowerment.
Dubbed the “100% Prophetic Home Coming Edition”, the conference seeks to create an atmosphere where believers can encounter God through worship, prayer and prophetic impartation. It also aims to foster fellowship among Christians from different denominations and backgrounds.
Born to Prophesy has become one of the notable prophetic gatherings on Ghana’s Christian calendar, drawing believers seeking spiritual direction, renewal and a deeper relationship with God.
With preparations underway, organisers are looking forward to what they hope will be a memorable week of worship, fellowship and spiritual transformation.
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